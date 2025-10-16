Infobip ranked established leader in mobile messaging fraud prevention by Juniper Research

Global cloud communications platform Infobip has been recognized as the number one Established Leader in the Mobile Messaging Fraud Prevention Market by Juniper Research. Among 21 vendors evaluated, Infobip scored highest across 10 of 11 criteria, including product strength, market presence, and overall capabilities.

“Infobip’s expanding global footprint is a key asset in combating Artificially Inflated Traffic (AIT), with its strong presence in North America playing a particularly strategic role. Their leadership in the RCS business messaging market also positions them well to address the anticipated rise in fraud across this channel,” said Ardit Ballhysa, Senior Research Analyst, Juniper Research.

Infobip’s anti-spam and anti-fraud solutions are data-driven, adaptive, and reliable, helping telcos and enterprises safeguard their messaging ecosystems while ensuring compliance with regional and operator-specific regulations.

“Mobile messaging fraud is a critical risk for telcos and enterprises. This recognition by Juniper Research underscores our leadership, but we will continue innovating to safeguard our clients and the wider ecosystem,” said Adrian Benić, Chief Product Officer, Infobip.

The announcement coincides with Cyber Security Awareness Month, themed “Stay Safe Online”, which highlights practical steps to protect against cyber threats. Infobip’s continued focus on fraud prevention supports broader efforts to create a safer digital world.