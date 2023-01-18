Infogain appoints Tyson Hartman as Chief Technology Officer

Infogain, a Silicon Valley-headquartered leader in human-centered digital platform and software engineering services announced the appointment of Tyson Hartman as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer. Hartman is based in Seattle and will report to Ayan Mukerji, Infogain Chief Executive Officer.

As CTO, Hartman will drive Infogain’s technology vision and strategy, including leading the development of intellectual property, accelerators, and frameworks. He will participate on client advisory boards and advise them on their technology roadmap and vision. Hartman’s responsibilities as CTO also include overseeing Infogain’s innovation labs and tech-specific special interest groups (SIGs), as well as mentoring architects who have technology domain leadership roles.

Mukerji said, “Tyson is a great addition to Infogain’s leadership team. Under his direction, our teams will stay ahead of technology trends and contribute to groundbreaking technology innovation enabling human-centered digital platforms.”

With close to three decades of experience, Hartman is a technology and strategy leader with a track record of driving innovation for multi-billion-dollar technology portfolios and launching entrepreneurial ventures inside enterprises.

Prior to joining Infogain, Hartman was a senior partner focusing on offerings, strategy and assets at West Monroe, driving growth through innovation, technology, and alliances. While at the firm, he led the launch of a suite of assets to accelerate the delivery of services providing data insights and analytics. Hartman was also at IT consulting firm Avanade, where as CTO he spearheaded worldwide thought-leadership and vision for cloud, big data, and collaboration.

Commenting on his appointment as CTO, Hartman said, “I look forward to leading Infogain’s technology vision and working with key customers. When you continually innovate, you foster growth and offer better customer and employee experiences.”

Hartman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering and Computer Science from the University of Southern California and is a member of the IEEE Computer Society.