Infopercept appoints iValue as Its distributor 

Infopercept Consulting Pvt Ltd, a global platform-led managed security services company, today announced the appointment of iValue, a prominent provider of integrated IT solutions and services across the Asia-Pacific region, as its distributor for India, South East Asia and SAARC countries. Under the agreement, iValue will distribute Invinsense Platform, a cybersecurity platform consolidating offensive, defensive, and security compliance tools and its subscriptions.

Invinsense is a cybersecurity platform built by Infopercept in India. The platform consolidates various cybersecurity approaches, tools, and managed services to continuously improve the cybersecurity posture of organisations of all sizes and verticals.

iValue is one of the leading technology aggregators, with a purpose-built solution stack and related services covering digital transformation and security for organisations across India, SAARC, and Southeast Asia.

Speaking on the partnership, Venkatesh R – Co-Founder and Vice President of Business Management at iValue Group, said, “We have a track record of being the preferred choice as technology aggregators and a history of successful collaborations. Our association with Infopercept will provide similar value to our partners and their customers in the cybersecurity space. With Invinsense, Infopercept has addressed all the cybersecurity challenges today’s organisations face. Invinsense covers all cybersecurity approaches: defensive security, which help organisations detect and respond to current threats; offensive security, which uncovers the weaknesses in people, processes, and technology for predicting future attacks; and security compliances. The other two significant aspects that drove us towards them were their platform being compatible with all landscapes: IT, Cloud, OT, and IoT, and it also includes subscription services by relevant subject matter experts. In totality, we can comprehensively cover the cybersecurity needs of all kinds of organisations.”

“iValue has been addressing business and technical needs of a wide range of organisations through its large spectrum of technology,” said Jaydeep Ruparelia, CEO of Infopercept Consulting Pvt Ltd. “With the distribution partnership with them, we are sure of creating a cybersecurity ecosystem that helps organisations achieve continuously improved cybersecurity posture. Every organisation needs to work like a cybersecurity company to combat increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks and adhere to stringent security compliances. This collaboration will enable organisations of all kinds and sizes to achieve these two outcomes.”