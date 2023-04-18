Infopercept launches Invinsense 4.0

Infopercept, a global cybersecurity solutions and services company, announced that it has launched Invinsense 4.0., a cybersecurity platform that covers offensive, defensive, and security compliance. The platform is now available in Software as a Service (SaaS) form. In addition to traditional IT and Cloud setups, Invinsense 4.0 now covers security in Operational Technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) setups.

The new version of Invinsense 4.0, designed to simplify the management of defensive, offensive security and security compliance with three central consoles, includes:

Invinsense Extended Detection and Response (XDR) —Integration of Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR), Extended Detection and Response (EDR), Threat Intelligence, Threat Exchange, and Case Management.

Invinsense Extended Detection and Response plus (XDR+) —Deception and Patch Management

Invinsense Offensive Extended Detection and Response (OXDR) —Integration of Vulnerability Management (VM), Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS), and RedOps.

Invinsense GSOS —Covers security compliance, strategy, and awareness.

“Since the launch of the first version, Invinsense was designed to cover all three pillars: offensive, defensive, and compliance,” said Jaydeep Ruparelia, CEO and Co-founder of Infopercept Consulting Pvt Ltd. “With the exponential digital transformation happening in the entire world, all organizations have either started or matured their cloud journey. Infopercept has been supporting born-in-the cloud organizations by providing security in the cloud. Making Invinsense 4.0 available in Software as a Service (SaaS) mode was a step further to help organizations in their secured cloud journey.”

Sharing the details of Invinsense 4.0, Ruparelia further added, “With the launch of Invinsense 4.0, we have further consolidated our IP-led services model by adding more intellectual properties to our service offerings. We have expanded Invinsense 4.0 on three fronts: Covered more landscapes, it now supports IT, cloud, OT, and IoT landscapes; improved user interface and experience, with only three consoles covering offensive (attacker’s mind) and defensive (defender’s brain) security and security compliance; changed mode of offering through SaaS model. With this version, we have also structured and aligned our respective Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services with different teams for offensive, defensive, and compliance modules.”