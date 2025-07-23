Infopercept Launches Security Transformation Suite Tailored for BFSI Sector

Infopercept today announced the launch of a dedicated Security Transformation Suite for Banking and Financial Services Institutions (BFSI). This comprehensive solution, powered by Invinsense, Infopercept’s unified cybersecurity platform, is designed to address the evolving threat landscape and compliance needs of the BFSI sector through a three-stage transformation journey.

Purpose-Built Security Transformation for BFSI

The new suite delivers security transformation through three key stages:

Advertisement

Platformisation of Security Tools

The first stage consolidates all point security solutions into a single platform for improved visibility, correlation, and faster decision-making. At the core is Infopercept’s flagship cybersecurity platform, Invinsense, which unifies detection and response, exposure management, deception, and compliance—enhanced by an agentic AI layer. Built on a scalable and interoperable architecture, Invinsense seamlessly integrates with existing cybersecurity technologies to offer a consolidated security posture. Creation of a Security Data Lake

Once technologies are unified under Invinsense, Infopercept helps organisations build a dedicated security data lake. This centralised data repository aggregates logs, alerts, threat intelligence, vulnerability data, and user behavior analytics across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. The data lake supports long-term forensics, threat hunting, and compliance mandates such as RBI, SEBI, IRDA, and DPDP, while enabling contextual exposure analysis and automated prioritisation through Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM). Continuous Remediation Through Platform Engineering

In the final stage, Infopercept leverages its Platform Engineering for Remediation offering to bridge the gap between threat detection and resolution. By building custom remediation workflows, dashboards, and microservices on top of the security data lake, Infopercept empowers organisations to automate response actions and integrate real-time remediation triggers with IT and DevSecOps pipelines. This reduces Mean Time to Respond (MTTR) and ensures security operations are continuously optimised.

Jaydeep Ruparelia, CEO of Infopercept, commented on the launch:

“Over the past decade, we’ve seen BFSI organisations lead the way in digital transformation—starting with cloud-native application development, then unifying these initiatives under consolidated digital platforms, and finally designing enterprise-wide data lakes to drive intelligent business decisions. Inspired by this transformation arc, we’ve built an equivalent journey for security transformation.”

“With Invinsense, we offer a single platform to consolidate existing security tools; with our data lake offering, we bring centralised visibility and deep correlation; and through our platform engineering services, we enable continuous remediation—a capability still missing in most cybersecurity programs today.”