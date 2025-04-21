Infopercept unveils Invinsense 6.0: Pioneering AI-driven cybersecurity across offense, defence, and compliance

Infopercep announced the launch of Invinsense 6.0, the latest version of its flagship cybersecurity platform. With this release, Infopercept integrates Agentic AI across its offensive, defensive, and compliance modules, creating autonomous and intelligent systems capable of dynamically building and executing workflows for critical cybersecurity decisions.

The platform’s AI agents interpret tasks, make real-time decisions, and continuously adapt workflows based on live data—across Invinsense XDR (Extended Detection and Response), Invinsense OXDR (Threat Exposure Management), and Invinsense GSOS (Compliance Platform).

Invinsense 6.0 marks a significant step forward in enabling security leaders to adopt AI-powered strategies across three fundamental cybersecurity pillars: offense, defense, and compliance. Here’s what’s new:

Invinsense XDR – AI-Enabled Detection and Response

Infopercept’s Extended Detection and Response solution now incorporates Agentic AI, boosting its detection and response capabilities through:

AI Triage Agent – Groups and enriches threat alerts for streamlined analysis.

AI Threat Hunting Agent – Investigates incidents in-depth to uncover hidden threats and indicators.

AI Response Agent – Makes autonomous decisions to neutralse threats in real time.

AI Chatbot – Provides end-user assistance modeled on SOC analyst expertise.

Invinsense OXDR – AI-Powered Exposure Management

Enhanced with agentic AI, OXDR delivers end-to-end exposure discovery, prioritisation, and remediation:

Attack Surface Monitoring – An AI agent autonomously discovers and prioritises exposed assets in real-time, adapting to evolving risks and triggering remediation suggestions.

Vulnerability Management – Uses contextual risk analysis to triage and prioritise vulnerabilities, automatically initiating appropriate remediation workflows.

Invinsense GSOS – AI-Driven Compliance Platform

Infopercept’s compliance module leverages Agentic AI and Large Memory Language (LML) capabilities to:

Upload and structure security compliance data into a vector database

Plan, analyse, and act upon gaps across multiple compliance frameworks

Autonomously identify missing controls and suggest actions to meet regulatory standards

“Since the inception of Infopercept, our mission has been to address cybersecurity holistically—across offensive, defensive, and compliance domains,” said Jaydeep Ruparelia, CEO of Infopercept. “Over time, each of these areas has presented its own challenges:

Defensive security struggles with alert fatigue, missed detections, and slow response times.

Offensive security lacks clear visibility and prioritisation of internal and external exposures.

Compliance demands are growing daily, with new regulations across geographies and industries.”

“With Agentic AI, we are building dynamic, intelligent systems that continuously evolve—just like the threats we face. This adaptability is critical in today’s cybersecurity landscape.”