Infor deepens collaboration with AWS to accelerate GenAI innovation across industries

As organizations worldwide intensify their digital transformation journeys, Infor, a global leader in industry-specific business cloud software, has announced a significant expansion of its longstanding partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through a newly signed Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA), Infor aims to advance the adoption of generative AI innovations for its global customer base, spanning critical sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, and food & beverage.

Building on a relationship of more than a decade as part of the AWS Partner Network, this collaboration underscores Infor’s strategic commitment to embedding cutting-edge AI capabilities into its cloud-based solutions while leveraging AWS’s leadership in generative AI technologies. The collaboration also aligns with Infor’s goal to broaden accessibility to its offerings through AWS Marketplace, enabling organizations to accelerate procurement and integration of AI-powered enterprise solutions.

AI-Driven Innovation for Industry Micro-Verticals

Advertisement

Infor’s reputation has been built on delivering deeply specialized functionality across more than 2,000 industry micro-verticals, providing customers with solutions precisely configured to address their specific operational needs. Through this enhanced collaboration, Infor will capitalize on AWS’s generative AI offerings — notably through Amazon Bedrock — to infuse greater intelligence and automation into its products. These AI-enhanced capabilities will enable customers to tackle complex industry challenges with data-driven precision, streamline operations, and enhance decision-making processes.

“Our expanded collaboration with AWS reflects a shared vision to help enterprises harness the power of AI to drive meaningful business outcomes,” Infor said in a statement. “We’re focused on delivering tailored innovations that combine Infor’s industry expertise with AWS’s AI leadership to unlock new levels of operational efficiency and customer value.”

Expanding Reach via AWS Marketplace

By leveraging AWS Marketplace, Infor is further simplifying how organizations discover and adopt its solutions. This approach not only ensures faster deployment and time-to-value but also integrates seamlessly with AWS’s broader cloud and AI ecosystem — offering scalability, security, and robust performance for enterprise customers.

The collaboration is already demonstrating measurable impact, with Infor reporting a 900% increase in AWS Marketplace revenue from 2023 to 2024 and a 400% year-over-year increase in co-sell launched deals during the same period. Additionally, Infor’s six AWS Competencies further validate its expertise in delivering innovative, industry-specific solutions powered by AWS technologies.

A Partnership Driving Real Business Outcomes

Infor and AWS’s deepening partnership reflects the growing demand for AI-powered enterprise software that understands the nuances of complex industries. As generative AI reshapes how organizations operate, the collaboration positions Infor to deliver even more value to customers through enhanced solutions that blend AI with industry insight.

With this strengthened alliance, Infor is well-positioned to help enterprises capitalize on the next wave of digital transformation — one where AI is not just a tool for innovation but a core driver of sustainable, measurable business growth.