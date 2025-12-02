Infor strengthens AWS partnership with Velocity Suite launch and sovereign cloud role

Infor, the Industry Cloud Complete company, has announced two major milestones that deepen its expanded collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS): the launch of Infor Velocity Suite as a private offer in AWS Marketplace and its new role as a Launch Partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. These announcements build on Infor’s recent debut of Infor Industry AI Agents, designed to help micro-verticals address specific industry challenges with generative AI and automation.

“Enterprises across all industries are seeking proven, efficient ways to modernize business operations in the cloud,” said Jeanne Newberry, Senior Vice President, Ecosystems and Business Development, Infor. “Our collaboration with AWS enables enterprises to innovate faster while meeting data sovereignty requirements, especially as we launch Velocity Suite on AWS Marketplace and support the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. These milestones reflect our commitment to delivering next-generation industry solutions built on AWS.”

Customers are already seeing the impact of the combined strengths of Infor and AWS. “The collaboration between Infor and AWS helps us innovate faster and unlock efficiencies through AI-powered insights and automation,” said Teesee Murray, Group President, Turtle. “This empowers us to streamline services, make smarter decisions, and deliver a better customer experience.”

Built natively on AWS, Infor’s next-generation ERP and AI-powered capabilities leverage Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker, and Amazon Q Developer to deliver tailored, industry-specific intelligence across Infor CloudSuite. The new Infor Industry AI Agents introduce embedded generative AI for functions such as real-time inventory optimization, predictive maintenance, and demand forecasting — all supported by AWS’s built-in security, privacy, and compliance frameworks.

Velocity Suite Now in AWS Marketplace

Infor’s Velocity Suite — a comprehensive solution to accelerate enterprise cloud transformation — is now accessible in AWS Marketplace. The listing provides organizations with a streamlined path to adopt next-generation Infor technologies, supported by AWS’s cybersecurity infrastructure and a broad ecosystem of ready-to-integrate AI and software tools. It enables customers to migrate, modernize, and deploy industry-specific capabilities more effectively.

Strengthening Security and Data Sovereignty

The collaboration between Infor and AWS extends deeply into security, leveraging AWS’s encryption, data privacy controls, and incident response capabilities. With evolving regulatory landscapes and strong demand for sovereignty-compliant architectures, Infor can proactively safeguard customer environments while supporting complex compliance needs, including Europe’s data residency requirements. Infor Industry AI Agents operate securely at global scale, adapting to local rules and providing actionable insights that help businesses reduce risk and accelerate growth.

Driving Cloud Innovation with AWS European Sovereign Cloud and Infor Leap

As a Launch Partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, Infor will deploy Infor LN on the new platform to support customers in manufacturing, distribution, and services. This move enables organizations to meet strict EU data residency and operational autonomy mandates. Complementing this, Infor Leap provides a predictable, cost-efficient path to migrate ERP workloads to AWS, helping enterprises accelerate cloud adoption with automation, analytics, and AI-driven optimization.

Together, Infor and AWS are enabling customers to adopt next-generation industry cloud solutions with greater speed, confidence, and sovereignty — closing the “value void” and unlocking tangible business outcomes through AI and cloud innovation.