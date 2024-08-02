Infosys and ServiceNow expand AI collaboration to revolutionise service delivery

Infosys announced an expanded strategic collaboration with ServiceNow to provide end-to-end managed services, leveraging AI capabilities of the Now Platform and Infosys Enterprise Service Management Café (ESM Café) for enterprise business transformation.

As part of this engagement, Infosys will aim to accelerate the ServiceNow implementation for enterprises, such as First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), by almost 30 to 40 percent, allowing faster time-to-value – and also deliver a comprehensive suite of services and solutions. These include licences, services, and implementation of the Infosys ESM Café, an AI-powered plug-and-play solution, part of Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey. The Infosys ESM Café offers more than 70 applications covering various modules and ServiceNow capabilities, including AI and sustainable digital solutions.

Cathy Mauzaize, President, Europe, Middle East and Africa, ServiceNow, said: “We are delighted to see Infosys leveraging our AI platform for business transformation of globally reputed financial institutions like FAB. This collaboration showcases the power of our platform to revolutionise service delivery and improve operational efficiency. This is another milestone in our successful collaboration with Infosys as they continue to drive refined digital transformation and deliver exceptional value to their clients through our platform.”

Umashankar Lakshmipathy, EVP and Head of Cloud, Infrastructure and Security Service, EMEA, Infosys, said: “We are excited to collaborate with ServiceNow to support enterprises with comprehensive managed services by leveraging the ServiceNow platform. Our long-standing relationship with ServiceNow and deep expertise in their platform, combined with the Infosys ESM Café, will enable companies like FAB to drive efficiency, productivity, and continuous service improvement across their enterprise. The outcome of this collaboration shows how cutting-edge AI capabilities can create transformative solutions and tangible business value for our clients.”