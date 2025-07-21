Infosys, Telstra deepen AI-Led tech partnership

Infosys and Telstra International have announced an expanded collaboration aimed at advancing Telstra’s technology leadership and driving its “Connected Future 30” strategy. Infosys will serve as a strategic partner to modernize systems and streamline operations with an AI-first approach.

The partnership focuses on enhancing connectivity, delivering intelligent customer solutions, and accelerating digital innovation. Infosys will help Telstra International scale its transformation into a software-centric, AI-driven connectivity provider.

Chris Ellis of Telstra emphasized the importance of this collaboration in delivering agile, scalable digital experiences. Roary Stasko, CEO of Telstra International, highlighted the role of Infosys in strengthening connectivity and improving customer value. Infosys EVP Raja Shah reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering next-gen enterprise solutions for telecom transformation.