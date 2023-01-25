InfoVision ties up with Qualys Team

InfoVision announced it is partnering with Qualys, a leading provider of cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions to bring the power of the Qualys Cloud Platform to InfoVision customers.

The recent creation of InfoVision’s Managed Security Services (MSS) vertical will now be supported by renowned Qualys solutions, such as Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR), Cybersecurity Asset Management (CSAM) and Patch Management. InfoVision customers will have access to the Qualys Cloud Platform with its continuous, always-on assessment of global IT, security and compliance posture, and 2-second visibility across all IT assets. Automated, built-in threat prioritization, patching and other response capabilities make it a complete end-to-end security solution.

“Managed security systems are critical for addressing the vulnerability challenges that businesses face due to the increased adoption of cloud, application modernization, industrial internet of things (IIOT) and data proliferation,” said Sean Yalamanchi, President at InfoVision. “Through this strategic partnership with Qualys, we aim to build cutting-edge cloud-based IT security & solutions that will provide comprehensive security cover to our customers.”

“We are pleased to work with InfoVision to bring our game-changing cybersecurity risk management capabilities to its customers,” said Suzanne Swanson, senior vice president of Global Partners at Qualys “This alliance will streamline security and compliance solution stacks, provide increased visibility and, ultimately, ensure that InfoVision can deliver the cybersecurity technology essential for a digitally trusted environment.”