Ingram Micro appoints Flavio Moraes Junior as Managing Director and Chief Country Executive for India

Ingram Micro, a B2B platform company for the global technology ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Flavio Moraes Junior as Managing Director and Chief Country Executive (CCE) for India, effective October 1, 2025. Moraes succeeds Navneet Singh Bindra, who is retiring after more than 22 years of leadership and service at Ingram Micro India.

Moraes steps into his new role after a highly successful tenure as Chief Executive of Ingram Micro Brazil, where he has served since 2021. During this period, he drove Brazil to become one of the company’s most successful operations in the region, achieving market leadership in cybersecurity, expanding its Cloud Marketplace, and accelerating adoption of the Ingram Micro Xvantage digital platform. His leadership also oversaw the acquisition of a services company, process improvements that strengthened corporate governance, and a cultural transformation that earned Ingram Micro Brazil recognition as a Great Place to Work®.

With more than 25 years of experience in technology and telecommunications, Moraes brings proven expertise from senior roles at Claro, Embratel, and Reuters, where he built digital and cloud businesses from the ground up. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Centro Universitário FEI, an MBA from Fundação Getulio Vargas, and has recently completed the Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Program in Leadership and Innovation. Fluent in Portuguese, Spanish, and English, Moraes is widely recognized for his collaborative leadership style, strategic acumen, and deep commitment to partner success.

Commenting on the appointment, Diego Utge, Global Group President & EVP, Asia Pacific at Ingram Micro, said:

“India is one of our most important growth markets, and I am confident Flavio is the right leader to take that business forward. His exceptional track record in driving digital transformation, building high-performance teams, and fostering partner success makes him uniquely positioned to build on the strong foundation of the Ingram Micro India organization.”

Sharing his excitement about the new role, Flavio Moraes Junior, Managing Director and Chief Country Executive (CCE) for India, said:

“I am truly excited and honored to take on this new responsibility at Ingram Micro India. India represents one of the fastest-growing technology markets in the world, with tremendous opportunities ahead. I look forward to moving to our India headquarters in Mumbai, immersing myself in its diverse culture, and working closely with our talented teams, partners, and customers to accelerate growth and create shared success.”