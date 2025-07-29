Ingram Micro Appoints Sunil Golani to Accelerate Cloud Solutions Adoption in India

Ingram Micro announced the appointment of Sunil Golani as Director of Cloud Sales in India. In this role, Sunil will be responsible for accelerating the growth of Ingram Micro’s comprehensive cloud solutions portfolio, driving strategic engagements with partners and hyperscale cloud providers, and strengthening Ingram Micro’s leadership in the fast-evolving cloud ecosystem. He will also focus on enhancing the company’s AI-powered digital platform, Ingram Micro Xvantage™, by enabling seamless partner adoption and deeper market penetration.

With over 25 years of proven leadership in the information technology sector, Sunil brings extensive experience in cloud business strategy, vendor relationship management, and building scalable service delivery models. Prior to joining Ingram Micro, he held senior roles at global firms such as Ontrack Solutions, Avnet Technology Solutions, and led Cloud Solutions for Tech Data (TD SYNNEX) across Asia-Pacific and Japan, where he spearheaded regional cloud growth and forged strategic partnerships with Microsoft, AWS, and Google, delivering measurable impact through targeted go-to-market initiatives and the establishment of Cloud Centres of Excellence.

Speaking on his appointment, Sunil Golani, Director of Cloud Sales, Ingram Micro India said, “Ingram Micro’s leadership in digital innovation and commitment to partner success aligns closely with my own passion for driving scalable cloud growth. I look forward to strengthening our cloud capabilities, expanding our hyperscaler alliances, and contributing to India’s digital transformation journey through value-driven channel strategies.”

Advertisement

Navneet Singh Bindra, Vice President and Chief Country Executive – India, Ingram Micro, added, “Sunil’s appointment underscores our commitment to advancing our cloud-first strategy in India. With his deep industry knowledge and leadership experience, we are confident that Sunil’s expertise will strengthen our comprehensive cloud offerings and drive partner success across the region through future-ready capabilities.”

This appointment comes at a time when Ingram Micro is reinforcing its long-term vision of bringing sustainability, cloud, AI, and digital solutions to India’s technology ecosystem. Through its digital platform Xvantage™, and a strong focus on innovation, scalability, and customer-centricity. Ingram Micro is poised to significantly expand its reach across the Indian market and deliver next-generation IT experiences to businesses nationwide.