Ingram Micro Cloud offers Google Cloud Platform in new markets 

By Nick Kipley

Business owners can rejoice, as Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Google Workspace and Chrome Enterprise are now available in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand through Ingram Micro Cloud’s massive online marketplace.

Additionally, with Gartner reporting 40.7% growth in worldwide IaaS public cloud services in 2020, and market researchers anticipating that the industry will reach $74.63 billion by 2025, there’s no sign of the cloud industry slowing down – despite the current downturn in tech stocks.

With that in mind, Southeast Asian businesses should take note of Google Cloud and Ingram Micro Cloud’s latest efforts to provide new methods of partner enablement and support initiatives to help IaaS companies build their GCP, Google Workspace and Chrome Enterprise practices.

To ensure maximum value is achieved for companies who depend upon these products Ingram Micro Cloud, and Google Cloud have provided new training programs designed to help channel partners expand their operations, enter into new markets, and unlock new opportunities across this vast and rapidly evolving territory.

“We’ve been experiencing unprecedented demand from businesses as they embrace the cloud to drive resilience, innovation and growth. This surge in cloud deployments means that the need for highly-skilled partners to advance our customers’ digital transformation goals has never been greater,” said Ruma Balasubramanian, managing director, Southeast Asia at Google Cloud.

IMC’s latest Google Cloud partnership offerings – previously launched in the US, UK, Canada, and France – aim to bolster the global offering of Ingram Micro’s Cloud Marketplace by providing a way that businesses in Southeast Asia can reach the 600 million people living there.

Victor Paradell, executive director, cloud channel sales, emerging markets at Ingram Micro Cloud explained what this means for the region, and explained that the new collaboration is designed to, “show our commitment to ensuring our partners have access to the best cloud productivity, collaboration, and infrastructure solutions, services, and enablement benefits that allow them to unlock the digital opportunity uptake in this region, which is one of the fastest-growing in the world,” Paradell said.