Ingram Micro India introduces offers on iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro

Ingram Micro India will offer iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12, featuring a beautiful and durable new design, unparalleled new camera systems, and A14, the fastest chip in a smartphone, in 3,200+ retail locations across India, starting 30th October’ 2020. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are available with an Rs.5000 & Rs 6,000 cashback* respectively on EMI transactions on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards and Non-EMI transactions at select stores.

Customers can also get Rs 6,000 Exchange Bonus when they exchange their old smartphone.

In keeping with social distancing norms, customers who pre-book, will be given time slots to pick up their new iPhone from the store or can select to have it home delivered.

