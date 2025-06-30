Ingram Micro India signs a strategic distribution agreement with GX Group

Ingram Micro India is pleased to announce a strategic distribution agreement with GX Group, a global leader in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) solutions, for the South-East Asia (SEA) market.

As India and South-East Asian countries continue their rapid digital transformation, the demand for high-speed, reliable internet is growing exponentially. GX Group’s next-generation Broadband innovations are well-positioned to bridge this digital divide with high-quality products empowering homes, enterprises, and communities with seamless, future-proof connectivity. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in GX Group’s mission to transform digital connectivity across high-growth and emerging markets. The products will be distributed through Ingram Micro’s strong channel partner ecosystem.

GX Group’s comprehensive portfolio of advanced “Make in India” Broadband solutions portfolio covers the entire ecosystem of connectivity XGSPON/GPON OLTs, ONTs, Switches, and Access points (APs) along with a complete Network Management System for AI-based network management. These products are designed at GX Group’s innovation hubs in India, in collaboration with leading global chipset vendors, to help service providers and enterprises build scalable, future-ready fiber networks that deliver ultra-fast and reliable customer experience.

“We are incredibly enthusiastic about the immense opportunities this collaboration with Ingram Micro will unlock for our partners and customers across Southeast Asia,” said Sambit Swain, Director – Global Sales, GX Group. “This partnership is not just about market expansion—it’s about driving the next wave of digital infrastructure and ensuring that millions more can benefit from the transformative power of fiber optic broadband. It also underscores our strong commitment to taking ‘Made in India’ products to the global stage.”

Expressing his happiness with the new partnership, Navneet Singh Bindra, SVP & Chief Country Executive, Ingram Micro India, said, “Our partnership with GX Group aligns perfectly with our aspiration to deliver best-in-class broadband technology solutions that accelerate digital transformation across the region. Together, we aim to fast-track fiber broadband adoption and empower underserved and high-growth regions with world-class internet connectivity.”

This collaboration goes beyond traditional distribution. It reflects a shared vision to promote digital inclusion and modernise broadband infrastructure, supporting national and regional goals for economic growth, innovation, and social empowerment through connectivity.