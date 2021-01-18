Ingram Micro India signs distribution agreement with Aiwa India, expands Mobility portfolio

Read Article

Ingram Micro India has announced a strategic distribution agreement with Aiwa India Regional Headquarters for its range of audio products. Aiwa is a Japanese technology-based firm and is one of the leading manufacturers of electronic products in the consumer electronics and entertainment industry.

As a part of this distribution agreement, Ingram Micro India will work closely with Aiwa India Regional Headquarters to bring to the market unique products including the SBX series of speakers that are fast creating a new standard in sound, Noise Cancelling TWS and many more innovative audio solutions.

Navdeep Narula, Executive Director, Mobility & Compute at Ingram Micro India, said, “We are keenly looking forward to working with Aiwa India, using our unique position to be able to leverage our strong presence in the General Trade, Online, and Large Format Retail for the Aiwa Audio Experience.”

“The Aiwa brand is targeted mainly at the young consumer who is using technology as a lifestyle. Aiwa along with Ingram Micro will bring to India products that can enhance your personal digital experience with the highest quality and ease of use.”, said Ajay Mehta, Managing Director at Aiwa India. Manisha Sood, Director Operations, Aiwa India commented, “We shall, in due course, be announcing product specific details as the product roll out happens.”

