Ingram Micro India ties up with Digitate to boost adoption of Intelligent Automation Solutions

Ingram Micro India has announced the addition of Digitate to its cloud portfolio in India. Digitate is a market-leading provider of SaaS-based, autonomous enterprise software, bringing agility, assurance, and resiliency to IT and business operations.

Digitate’s global enterprise customer base has been delighted by ignio’s ability to deliver value within weeks of deployment, making Digitate one of the best-performing vendors in the AIOps industry. Digitate’s flagship product, ignio, is an end-to-end autonomous platform that uses advanced AI and ML (artificial intelligence and machine learning) capabilities to bring contextual intelligence to IT operations.

Speaking about the collaboration, Jyotil Mankad, Director and Head of Cloud Business, Ingram Micro India, said, “Digitate’s ignio autonomous enterprise will enable our partners with high value, AI-based solutions for their customers. In a modern workspace, technology is moving faster than ever while the complexity and volume of data continue to grow at an exponential rate. Leveraging AI and machine learning to achieve an organization’s digital transformation goals, while learning from the past to build more efficient and accurate IT and business operations, will give our partners a competitive edge in their respective regions. We’re looking forward to this strategic partnership and the opportunity to provide award-winning solutions to our ecosystem of partners.”

ignio enables enterprises with a closed-loop solution that combines context, insights, and intelligent automation to autonomously predict, prevent, and prescribe remedies for all issues across an organization’s digital footprint. Digitate’s mission to support autonomous enterprise operations with AI and automation has brought a new level of adaptability and resilience to organizations, particularly through recent turbulent and unpredictable times.

Lou Sassano, Global Head of Channels at Digitate, said: “We are thrilled to strategically team and collaborate with Ingram Micro India. Together, we will look to help organizations face the exciting, but also critically important digital transformation journey ahead, with AI/ML solutions at the forefront. Companies across a multitude of industries are embracing Digitate’s AI/ML-based solutions, not just to survive, but to thrive. Leveraging Ingram Micro India’s strength, expertise, and market reach through its superior ecosystem of Partners, along with Digitate’s award-winning products, will absolutely address the market opportunity and help enterprises in the Indian market accelerate their transition to becoming true autonomous enterprises.”

As organizations transition away from traditional in-house IT infrastructure to modern and agile IT systems, the volume of data being created can be overwhelming. This can leave IT teams facing numerous challenges like infrastructure complexities and long delays in isolating and resolving IT faults. Digitate’s autonomous enterprise application ignio helps make this transition seamless by bringing adaptability, predictability, and simplification to IT and business operations and ensuring that the organizations maximize business benefits from their IT investments.