Ingram Micro launches enable AI to accelerate partner-led AI adoption

In a move that promises to accelerate AI adoption across the global tech ecosystem, Ingram Micro has announced the widespread availability of Xvantage™ Enable | AI—a purpose-built program designed to help channel partners align, adopt, and scale AI-powered services with real-world business outcomes in mind.

Unveiled on June 24, 2025, the program is a strategic extension of the company’s Xvantage platform and aims to streamline AI integration for both customers and vendors. It delivers step-by-step enablement and practical AI use cases across key industries, emphasizing customer experience, productivity, and security.

“We built Xvantage Enable AI to help our customers understand, sell, and support the newest AI technologies and solve for real-world business solutions faster,” said Victor Baez, Senior Vice President, Cloud and Global Vendor Engagement, Ingram Micro. “The program’s simplicity lies in practical use cases that solve for common business outcomes.”

Turning AI Potential into Business Impact

The Enable | AI program equips Ingram Micro partners with a comprehensive toolkit, including:

AI Maturity Assessments to gauge readiness and identify growth areas

AI Basecamps for foundational learning

AI Growth Tracks with leading vendors to enable progressive AI solution delivery

Mission-specific data and AI services to build clean and secure data strategies

Instant access to Global Centers of Excellence for real-time demonstrations and guidance

Channel partners are already seeing the value. Maggie McGovern, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Matrix Integration, noted, “Ingram Micro is helping us take a focused, strategic approach to AI—not just with tools, but with real guidance we can put into action. The maturity assessments and architecture support have given our team and clients the confidence to move forward meaningfully.”

Industry Collaboration in Action

Xvantage Enable | AI also represents Ingram Micro’s ongoing commitment to partner-driven innovation. The program supports collaboration with industry leaders like IBM, helping democratize access to AI through platforms such as watsonx.

“With Xvantage Enable AI, Ingram Micro is supporting channel enablement, helping partners leverage watsonx to democratize AI and deliver responsible, scalable solutions to their customers,” said Madison Gooch, Vice President, watsonx, IBM.

As AI becomes increasingly central to digital transformation strategies, Ingram Micro’s Xvantage Enable | AI offers a timely and structured pathway to help partners move beyond experimentation—and toward measurable outcomes.