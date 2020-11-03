Ingram Micro named a Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider in India

Read Article

Ingram Micro, the global technology and supply chain services provider, today announced that they have joined the Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider program in India, offering customers and independent software vendors (ISVs) greater confidence when building their next-generation IT projects using Red Hat solutions. As a Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider, Ingram Micro will work with Red Hat to qualify, recruit and onboard partners as Certified Cloud and Service Providers.

With a dedicated team of cloud specialists, Ingram Micro offers partners pre-sales and technical support as well as tailored sales enablement and marketing programs designed to help them go to market with the right set of solutions to address end-user requirements around hybrid cloud, DevOps, software-defined management and automation.

Cloud provider models have expanded beyond multi-tenant public clouds to include private cloud build-outs, Linux container-based infrastructure and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solutions, and the Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider program was created to offer additional flexibility to help solution providers better meet customer needs for cloud-based Red Hat technologies. By using a Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider, customers and partners using custom-developed or third-party ISV applications certified to Red Hat Enterprise Linux and other Red Hat solutions can have greater confidence that these applications will function as expected when using them on a public cloud or managed service provider.

Red Hat’s Certified Cloud and Service Provider designation is awarded to Red Hat partners following validation by Red Hat. Each provider must meet testing and certification requirements to demonstrate that they can deliver a scalable, supported and consistent environment with strong security features designed for enterprise cloud deployments. The globally-unified program provides customers, ISVs, and partners with the confidence that Red Hat product experts have validated a given solution so that implementations can begin with a solid foundation.

“We are excited to be part of the Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider program. There is a growing interest in managed, multi and hybrid cloud solutions in the region and the Red Hat CCSP program gives solution providers the flexibility and scalability to meet evolving customer needs through open, cloud-based technologies. We look forward to bringing value to partners and customers through continued collaboration with Red Hat.” said Jyotil Mankad – Director & Head of Cloud Business Ingram Micro

Neeraj Bhatia, director – Partner Alliances and Commercial Sales, Red Hat India & South Asia, said, “Firms in the region are rapidly opening up to the benefits of operational agility offered by on-demand cloud computing solutions. Red Hat’s Certified Cloud and Service Provider (CCSP) program gives partners the ability to expand the trusted cloud services they provide to customers across hybrid and multicloud deployments. We are excited to welcome Ingram Micro as a valued CCSP partner. Their deep market insights coupled with Red Hat’s leading open source technologies can offer customers more secure, stable and trusted cloud offerings.”

