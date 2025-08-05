Ingram Micro strengthens leadership with new Director for advanced solutions

In a strategic move to bolster its advanced solutions portfolio, Ingram Micro India has appointed Karthik Narayanan Ramasubramanian as Director – Advanced Solutions. With a specific focus on networking solutions, Karthik’s mandate will be to accelerate growth through deeper partner engagement, enhanced OEM collaborations, and innovative go-to-market strategies.

As India continues its rapid journey toward digital transformation, Ingram Micro is doubling down on its commitment to empowering businesses with scalable, future-ready infrastructure. Karthik’s appointment marks a pivotal step in expanding the company’s advanced solutions ecosystem, particularly in high-growth areas such as data centers, networking, and cybersecurity.

“India is at the cusp of a digital revolution,” said Karthik Narayanan Ramasubramanian. “With 5G rollout, rising cloud adoption, and a pressing need for secure digital infrastructure, the market is ripe for strategic transformation. I’m excited to work closely with our partners and OEMs to co-create solutions that support this momentum and enable a more connected, resilient digital ecosystem.”

Bringing over 20 years of experience in the IT distribution landscape, Karthik has a proven track record of driving sustainable growth for leading global technology brands. Prior to joining Ingram Micro, he held the position of Senior GM – Head of Networking Business at Redington India, where he successfully led multi-vendor portfolios and partner-focused initiatives. He has also worked closely with major players like Microsoft and Oracle, contributing to business transformation efforts across sectors.

A certified Sandler Sales Professional, Karthik is known for building high-performing teams and for his ability to translate complex technologies into practical, scalable business outcomes.

Welcoming him to the team, Navneet Singh Bindra, Senior Vice President and Chief Country Executive – India, Ingram Micro, said,

“Karthik’s strategic vision and partner-first mindset make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. His deep domain knowledge and industry relationships will help us scale our Advanced Solutions business and further strengthen our role as a key enabler of India’s digital economy.”

As Ingram Micro India sharpens its focus on high-value technology offerings, Karthik’s leadership is expected to play a vital role in shaping the next chapter of growth for the company’s advanced solutions portfolio.