Ingram Micro ties up with SonicWall to expand their security services

Ingram Micro India and SonicWall International Ltd. together announced the SecureFirst MSSP Partner Program by SonicWall – Expand your Managed Security Services Portfolio.

SonicWall has designed its MSSP Program to offer a broad suite of cyber defense tools and capabilities to extend end-to-end network security. Ingram Micro will distribute all SonicWall products through its extensive partner network across India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Organizations are searching for proactive strategies to defend their IT environments as security threats become more complex. They seek managed security services providers (MSSPs) to offer best-in-class security to safeguard their company and reduce future risk, regardless of whether their environment is in the Cloud, on-premises, or a hybrid.

Leveraging SonicWall’s extensive threat intelligence, RTDMI, market-leading product portfolio and award-winning SecureFirst Partner Program, SonicWall has designed the SecureFirst MSSP Program to empower MSSPs with the resources and tools they need to protect their customers while improving their operational efficiency and costs.

Why SonicWall for managed security services?

Partners can access SonicWall’s robust set of threat intelligence solutions that matches the way they do business.

Flexible pricing options that match the way customers want to buy, including monthly, annual and consumption-based models.”

The MSSP program offers its curriculum and accreditation with access to L3 Premier Support and a full technical knowledge base.

Aggressive volume-based pricing based on assets under management

By joining the SecureFirst MSSP Program, partners can access SonicWall’s robust set of threat intelligence solutions in a subscription pricing model that matches the way they do business.

Commenting on the partnership, Navneet Singh Bindra – SVP & Chief Country Executive, Ingram Micro India said – “When it comes to IT security services, organizations need cutting-edge, and custom-built technologies. Partnering with SonicWall for Securefirst MSSP Partner Program allows Ingram Micro to deliver top-notch IT-managed security services for our enterprise partner ecosystem to deliver excellent service and value to the end customer.”

Speaking on the occasion, Debasish Mukherjee, Vice President, Regional Sales, Asia Pacific Japan at SonicWall said, “We are excited to extend our strategic partnership with Ingram Micro, providing wider access to SonicWall’s end-to-end solutions. As security threats become increasingly sophisticated, it is crucial for our MSSP Partner Programmes to remain relevant while empowering MSSPs with tailored resources, tools, and flexible support to protect their customers, business and improve their overall operational efficiency.”