Innover to launch digital experiences and analytics studio services in India

Innover, a leader in providing accelerated digital transformation solutions, is launching its Digital Experiences & Analytics Studio services in India to propel businesses to deliver superior, personalized customer experiences which in turn fuel business growth and efficiency.

Through the Digital Experiences & Analytics studio, Innover aims to unlock a portfolio of cutting edge solutions for Indian enterprises, including Metaverse-powered experience lounges, Customer journey Optimization, Hyper-personalization and Experience-driven Commerce solutions to advance innovation, maximize performance, and drive overall business growth. The studio will enable CMOs to embrace a more intelligent approach to Customer Experience strategy that amalgamates data, analytics, AI across all the touch points for a customer.

To cater to the demand in Indian market, Innover plans to add more than 500+ specialists for roles in Digital Experiences, Data Science, Software Engineering, Advanced Analytics, Design Thinking, Metaverse Technologies, and RPA over a period of one year.

Commenting on the expansion, Amit Gautam, Co-Founder & CEO, Innoversaid, “Through Digital Experiences & Analytics services, Innover helps companies keep up with the pace of technological, societal and cultural change—all while meeting the ever-evolving demands and expectations of their customers. In the US market, our data-driven customer-first approach has allowed us to deliver connected, insight-driven experiences, transforming the way brands interact and serve their customers-today and tomorrow. As we enter the Indian market, we are confident that our deep digital expertise will empower our clients to unlock value through technology and data, elevate customer experiences and maximize return on digital spend with true speed and agility”

He further added, “We believe that India presents us with the pedestal to unleash our potential and write a strong India story for Innover. We have configured our Digital Experiences & Analytics offerings to become one single, preferred transformation partner that understands the creative, technology and process aspect of Customer Experience across the entire engagement journey and is still nimble and flexible to meet the Indian client expectations. We expect our business from India market to grow 300% over the next 3 years, powered by our Digital Experiences & Analytics Studio”

Innover unveiled its extensive Digital Experiences & Analytics offerings as part of the studio launch, in an exclusive invite-only event “Metaverse: Entering Into a New Reality” in association with NASSCOM CoE-IoT in Bangalore. As a Title sponsor and Metaverse Partner of the event, Innover along with NASSCOM also launched India’s first comprehensive Metaverse report on market trends, investments, current use cases and future possibilities.

Innover is committed to create an ‘experience community’ to propagate, collaborate and inspire groundbreaking innovations to solve unique technology and experience challenges in an increasingly digital, customer-first world.