Insight Partners completes acquisition of Veeam for a value of $5 billion

Read Article

Veeam Software has announced that Insight Partners has completed acquisition of the company, which was announced on January 9, 2020, at a valuation of approximately US$5 billion. Following an investment from Insight Partners at the beginning of 2019, the acquisition of Veeam, with over US$1 billion in annual sales and more than 365,000 customers worldwide, will drive accelerated growth in the US market.

“Insight has been a trusted partner since 2013 when they made their first minority-stake investment in Veeam. They are known for taking high-growth international companies and driving their success in the US market, where they can add invaluable resources, support and expertise. Veeam is positioned extremely well in the market and Insight is the right partner to help us achieve the next level of growth for our Act II, evolution into hybrid cloud, and the right time starts today,” said Bill Largent, CEO at Veeam

In addition to enabling Veeam to accelerate its Act II, the company will move the company’s headquarters to the US from Switzerland and add strength and experience to its executive team. As part of the acquisition, the following appointments have been made:

William H. Largent has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He previously held the role of Executive Vice President (EVP), Operations

Danny Allan has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Gil Vega, previously Managing Director and CISO at CME Group, Inc. and the Associate Chief Information Officer & CISO for the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement in Washington, DC, has been appointed Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)

Nick Ayers, of Ayers Neugebauer & Company, a member of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders and former Chief of Staff to the Vice President of the United States, joins Insight Partners Managing Directors Mike Triplett, Ryan Hinkle, and Ross Devor on the Veeam Board of Directors

“Veeam has become the No. 1 market share leader in EMEA over the past decade, where approximately 50 per cent of our current business comes from. With the Insight acquisition completed today and our recent release of the new Veeam Availability Suite v10 – the next generation of data protection – we have our sights set on extending that leadership position into the US, where we can leverage the growth opportunity for cloud data management in the enterprise,” said Danny Allan, CTO at Veeam.

“The future of cloud computing is hybrid – where data is created, stored, managed, and replicated across platforms and environments. Veeam has consistently addressed the hard problems that customers have around next-generation data management. This is a significant transaction that provides the additional resources necessary for Veeam to address the needs of an increasingly diverse and complex customer landscape,” said Crawford Del Prete, President at IDC.