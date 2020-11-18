Inspira Enterprise acquires SmartCirqls, strengthens cybersecurity and data analytics capabilities

Read Article

Inspira Enterprise, the leading name in end-to-end IT solutions, known for its path-breaking technologies and a market leader in cybersecurity consultancy, announced the acquisition of SmartCirqls Infotech’s Splunk business unit, well known for their platform capability in Cybersecurity and Big Data Analytics.

Inspira crosses the INR 1000 crores mark with nearly 50% of revenues coming from cybersecurity and analytics with this acquisition. The company plans to build a strong 100 member team dedicated to advanced analytics in the next two years. It predicts USD 4 million of additional revenue during the first year and further expansion of territories.

Acquiring the analytics business unit from SmartCirqls will consolidate Inspira’s hold in the industry by extending its capability beyond security operations into advanced security analytics and automation. Inspira’s IT infrastructure and networking business will also expand capabilities in AIOps, IT Operational Analytics, and machine learning based IT Service Intelligence, enhancing Inspira’s position as an IT transformation leader.

Speaking on the acquisition, Manoj Kanodia, CEO Inspira, said, “The acquisition of SmartCirqls Infotech’s analytics capability will help us consolidate our leadership position in the Cybersecurity and Big Data space. This acquisition is in line with our vision to become a global player while accelerating our services revenue growth. It will enhance our capabilities on the Splunk platform, in addition to allowing us to set up and manage large Cybersecurity and IT Operation and Transformation projects across the globe.”

Inspira’s core vision is to provide high quality, cost-efficient, and highly secured IT solutions that enable the convergence of applications and emerging technologies for e-Governance, BFSI, and Enterprises.

Affirmative on the acquisition, Chetan Jain, Director, Inspira, said, “the acquisition will augment our capabilities to deliver services on Data Analytics (to a whole lot of things) empowering our customers to thrive in their Data-enabled Digital transformation journey. That will enhance our capability in IT, DevOps, and Security enabling us to deliver transformation services analysing data from any source and on any timescale to provide customized insights. This acquisition enhances our ability to provide analytics for various business requirements, like Fraud & Operational Analytics for BFSI, Operational Analytics for Manufacturing in Oil & Gas, Power; Integrated IT Operations, Security Operations monitoring across multiple uses, especially cloud infrastructure.”

“We are very excited about becoming a part of Inspira Enterprise. We have long envisioned expanding our footprint across global regions, and Inspira’s reach, coupled with SmartCirqls’ delivery capability on Splunk, will truly allow us to put this larger vision into practice. The capability we have built over these last few years, and the strong partnership with Splunk will attain its full potential on a global scale. We will also be able to tap into Inspira’s pool of broader services to provide our existing customers with managed service offerings.”, said Vishal Malhotra, Chief Operating Officer, SmartCirqls Infotech.

Inspira has helped clients maximize their business performance with domain expertise, innovative solution consulting, and comprehensive, full-spectrum services. The company’s clientele includes Central & State Governments, Defense, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, IT/ITeS, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Smart City, and Enterprise verticals.

