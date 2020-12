Inspira Enterprise emerges among the top 3 Indian companies globally for Managed Security Services 

Read Article

Inspira Enterprise, a leading Indian digital transformation company, has been ranked 31st globally by MSSP Alert published by research entity After Nines Inc. Inspira is the third Indian company to secure the position in the top 35 companies, declared the Annual Top 250 MSSPs List 2020. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Provider (MSSPs). The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs, managed detection, response (MDR), and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) providers worldwide.

The rankings are based on parameters like annual recurring revenues from managed security services, profitability, business growth rate, cyber professional headcount, managed security services offered, and third-party industry honors like Gartner, IDC, etc.

Speaking on the announcements Manoj Kanodia, CEO Inspira, said, “We are delighted to be recognized by MSSP Alert. In fact this year, Inspira Enterprise has also been included in the Forrester report, Now Tech: Managed Security Services In Asia Pacific, Q4 2020.These recognitions are validation of our leading position as an Indian digital transformation company. At Inspira, we are continuously working towards raising the bar for cybersecurity solutions and services in India, MEA and APAC. We are grateful to our teams who have been working tirelessly to make solutions indispensable to our customers. This recognition motivates us to set the bar even higher to strengthen our market position. It amplifies that what we’re doing has been working and appreciated by the Industry.”

Inspira’s expertise lies in Cyber Security, Networking & Data Center, Smart Solutions that comprises of Smart City Solutions, ITMS & Digital Healthcare, and ANKIOS, a single platform exclusively dedicated to next-gen digital transformation – Blockchain, Big Data & Analytics, and Cloud Computing technologies & Managed Services.

Established in 2009 and headquartered in Mumbai, Inspira combines bold thinking, path-breaking technologies, and years of expertise to transform businesses and organizations worldwide. From commencing as an Indian startup to settling satellite offices pan India, Inspira has expanded business in the past 12 years to Singapore, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kenya, Ethiopia & the USA with a team of over 650 professionals.

