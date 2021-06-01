Inspira Enterprise to increase workforce by 60% this year

Read Article

Inspira Enterprise, a global end to end IT solution provider known for its path-breaking technology products and solutions in the field of Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, Cloud, AI and Internet of Things (IoT), announced its plan to hire 400 technology professionals to expand the workforce by 60 per cent.

Inspira Enterprise is a progressive and growth-oriented player and has reached a revenue of INR 915 Cr with 50 per cent of revenues coming from Cybersecurity and Analytics. With digital transformation taking center stage due to pandemic and the disruptions that followed, the demand for security and cloud professionals has increased drastically.

Inspira has been at the forefront in serving more than 200 Financial institutions and Enterprises across Banking, Healthcare, Ecommerce, FMCH, Manufacturing, and Retail. The company has helped top-notch banks reshape IT, establish SoC and digital channels, improve their overall risk management and operational efficiencies and consequently help these organisations in their digital transformation.

Understanding the need of the hour, Inspira has announced it will hire around 400+ people at multiple levels across functions and locations to address the growing demand for digital transformation in India. The positions for which Inspira will be adding maximum headcount would be for SOC Analysts (L1, L2 and L3 levels), Device managers, Network engineers, Project Managers, SOC Managers and Sales Managers for regional positions in BFSI and enterprise verticals, to support the client base in India, ASEAN countries and the Middle East.

Manoj Kanodia, CEO, Inspira Enterprise said, “Technology Industry is evolving at a rapid pace. The pandemic has exacerbated the need for vital digital skills as businesses have accelerated their digital transformation. Inspira is looking for IT professionals who understand that their role is not the same in a contactless world. To get an edge in this competitive scenario, they must constantly unlearn, skill and upskill themselves. Inspira’s employee enlargement plan is a proof of our commitment to the clients, that we can go to any extent to keep their business running smoothly and remotely.”

