InstaSafe goes global with Ingram Micro Cloud distribution partnership

InstaSafe Inc, a pioneer in Zero Trust Secure Access solutions today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro, the world’s largest technology distributor global cloud service provider. Through this relationship, InstaSafe’s Cloud security products; Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Managed Bug bounty platform, will be available to Ingram Micro Cloud’s extensive channel partner network.

As one of the pioneers in the development of Zero Trust Security solutions, InstaSafe has been trusted by large enterprises since 2012, making it one the few Indian R&D organizations in the cybersecurity space to be globally recognised by Gartner and Forrester as a formidable player.

“With growing trend of cyber-attacks and the new normal of WFH situations, our customers are eager to adopt a simple but efficient security solution for safeguarding their infrastructure 24×7, while managing the application delivery to users seamlessly and securely. InstaSafe’s award winning solution alongside Ingram Micro’s reach and ability to work with and deliver services to a wide range of channel partners is a powerful combination. With this partnership, we look forward to empowering the large channel network of Ingram Micro to adopt Zero Trust Network Access Security as a Service (SaaS) solution for their customers and helping them grow exponentially in the evolving multi cloud infrastructure for organizations,” Sandip Kumar Panda, CEO & Co-founder at InstaSafe.

The global pandemic has caused both organizations and digital workers to reimagine where and how work gets done. Companies across verticals are making the journey to the cloud and remote work a permanent part of their workforce and financial management strategies.

Commenting on the partnership, Jyotil Mankad, Director & Head of Cloud business at Ingram Micro India said “With security becoming a strategic priority for organizations, partners and customers are constantly looking for ways to keep their data and systems protected. InstaSafe’s range of Zero Trust Network access solutions helps bridge this gap and we are excited to offer their innovative Security-as-a-Service solutions to our network of partners.”

The highlights of Instasafe’s distribution agreement with Ingram Micro are as below;

Resellers can now quickly adapt to the changing demands of the market for ZTNA solutions and reduce cost and complexities of the large infrastructures of their customers with ease.

MSPs can now offer SaaS as an add on solution for securing & managing the multi cloud demands of their customers.

Leverage the agility and scalability on demand of InstaSafe without needing to worry about any hardware appliances and its underlying operational complexity.

InstaSafe was a finalist from Ingram Micro’s Comet Competition and was recognised as a representative vendor twice in the Gartner Market guide for Zero Trust Network Access and is recommended by DSCI & MEITY as one of the five Indian Startups for WFH (work from home) products.

