Intel delivers new gaming processor

What’s New: Intel has introduced the 10th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors, including Intel’s flagship Core i9-10900K processor. With speeds reaching up to a maximum of 5.3 GHz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost out of the box, 10th Gen Intel Core desktop processors deliver real-world performance for a new level of experience in gaming.

“Intel is committed to enabling the future of powerful desktop gaming by continuously pushing the performance boundary to deliver an amazing PC gaming experience. The 10th Gen Intel Core S-series for desktops, and the Intel Core i9-10900K processor, the world’s fastest gaming processor reinforces our commitment to the gaming and enthusiast communities,” said Brandt Guttridge, Intel senior director of the Desktop Products Group.

Why It’s Great for Gaming and Overclocking: At the top of the stack is the unlocked 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10900K, the world’s fastest gaming processor, featuring up to 10 cores, 20 threads and DDR4-2933 memory speeds. The i9-10900K processor powers the ultimate gaming experience, allowing more tuning control, faster multitasking and smoother gameplay. The new Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 provides automatic performance boosts on lightly threaded applications, while per-core hyperthreading control allows experienced overclockers to decide which threads to turn on or off on a per-core basis. Improvements in this generation include:

Up to 187 frames per second for in-game performance while streaming and recording, and up to 63 percent more frames per second in gaming compared with a 3-year-old PC.

Up to 12 percent faster video editing compared with the previous generation, and up to 15 percent faster video editing compared with a 3-year-old PC.

Up 18 percent faster 4K video editing compared with the previous generation, and up to 35 percent faster 4K video editing compared with a 3-year-old PC.

Up to 31 percent better overall system performance compared with a 3-year-old PC.

About Key Features and Capabilities: The 10th Gen Intel Core S-series processors deliver smooth gameplay through best-in-class connectivity, immersive entertainment and enhanced streaming.

Intel Thermal Velocity Boost: Gamers and creators get an opportunistic and automatic boost across single-core and multicore workloads, with up to 5.3 GHz.

Gamers and creators get an opportunistic and automatic boost across single-core and multicore workloads, with up to 5.3 GHz. Intel Hyperthreading Technology: Now across 10th Gen Intel Core i9 to i3 processors.

Now across 10th Gen Intel Core i9 to i3 processors. Enhanced Core & Memory Overclocking: Gain ultimate control when overclocking your processor and key system components with features enabled by new unlocked and overclockable 10th Gen Intel Core processors.

Gain ultimate control when overclocking your processor and key system components with features enabled by new unlocked and overclockable 10th Gen Intel Core processors. Intel Ethernet Connection I225: Now available on the 10th Gen platform, 2.5G Intel Ethernet Connector I225 delivers greater than two times the network speeds of 1GB Ethernet on existing cabling.

Now available on the 10th Gen platform, 2.5G Intel Ethernet Connector I225 delivers greater than two times the network speeds of 1GB Ethernet on existing cabling. Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201: Now integrated into 10th Gen Intel Core desktop processors, Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) delivers responsive gameplay, nearly three times faster downloads and more reliable connections. Delivers best-in-class connectivity with the freedom and flexibility to game or create anywhere throughout the home or office.

When You Can Get It: 10th Gen Intel Core S-series processors are expected to be available globally through normal retail channels and in desktops sold worldwide by OEMs and channel system integrators, starting in May.

