Intel expands Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) AI PC commercial portfolio

At MWC 2025, Intel unveiled its most powerful lineup of commercial AI PCs ever with the launch of Intel Core Ultra 200U, 200H, 200HX and 200S series processors, alongside the Intel Core Ultra 200V series. This expanded portfolio equips businesses around the world with solutions offering compute performance, power efficiency, connectivity, security, and manageability, across desktop and mobile form factors.

“2025 is a pivotal year for PC refresh, and with Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors, we’re delivering the most advanced commercial systems to date,” said David Feng, vice president of the Client Computing Group and general manager of Client Segments at Intel. “Our AI PC processors cater to every form factor – from thin-and-light productivity devices to high-performance workstations – all backed by Intel vPro®, which sets the industry standard in business computing with unmatched manageability and security.”

Compared with a four-year-old Intel® Core™ i7-1185G7 processor, the new Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 265H processor delivers up to 2.84x higher multicore performance in Cinebench 2024, up to 1.39x faster performance in Procyon office productivity tests and up to 1.97x faster video editing performance in Procyon tests.

Availability

Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors power a broad range of commercial desktop and mobile devices in 2025:

Intel Core Ultra 200V series-powered systems with the Intel vPro platform are available now.

Intel Core Ultra 200U, 200H, 200HX and 200S series-powered systems will ship in late March 2025.

Intel vPro Fleet Services is currently in preview, with general availability expected in the coming weeks. Learn more and join the preview at Intel vPro Fleet Services.

Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) systems featuring the Intel Assured Supply Chain program will be available in the second half of 2025.