Intel launches 11th Gen Intel Core for the next gen laptops

Intel has launched the 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics (code-named Tiger Lake). These new processors are going to be used across Windows and ChromeOS-based laptops of the future.

Created with Intel’s new SuperFin process technology, the new 11th Gen Intel Core processors optimise power efficiency and run at significantly higher frequencies versus its previous generations. The 11th Gen Intel Core processors are expected to be used in more than 150 designs of laptops from companies like Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, Razer, Samsung etc.

Intel also introduced the Intel Evo platform brand for laptop designs last evening which are verified to second edition specification and KEIs of the Project Athena innovation program. More than 20 verified designs are expected this year which are to be based on 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

By measuring workflows under real-world conditions for consistent performance and battery life together, Intel’s testing and measurement methodology provides a preview into how a laptop will perform each day. Only the laptop designs that consistently meet or beat the KEIs and specifications are verified to use the Intel Evo badge.

Intel Evo platforms also feature “best-in-class” wired and wireless connectivity with integrated Thunderbolt 4 universal cable connectivity and Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+).

11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics represent Intel’s most ambitious system-on-chip (SoC) so far, delivering more than a generational leap in performance and the best experiences for U-series laptops in productivity, creation, gaming, entertainment and collaboration.

The new 11th Gen processors come with immersive and personal AI-enhanced experiences, including enhanced audio with CPU offload for background noise suppression via Intel Gaussian and Neural Accelerator 2.0 (Intel GNA), AI-accelerated background blur and video super-resolution, the latest video decode and integrated Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+).

They come with Integrated Thunderbolt 4 capabilities that enable up to four ports for connecting to a universe of peripherals and single-cable access to fast-charging, external monitors and extended storage. The company claims that the new Intel’s 11th Gen processors also accommodate for about 2.7x faster real-world photo editing and up to 2x faster real-world video editing versus competitive products, in addition, to support for 8K HDR displays and up to four simultaneous 4K HDR displays.

The 11th Gen Intel Core processors are the first in the industry with hardware-supported Dolby Vision and they are expected to deliver 2x game performance over the previous generation.

