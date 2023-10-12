Intel Launches Arc A580 GPU Worldwide

Today, Intel announced that Intel® ArcTM A580 desktop graphics are immediately available worldwide from partners. The new product fills the middle of the Intel Arc discrete graphics product stack for gamers and creators, delivering advanced gaming performance at 1080p high settings on popular modern games, high frame rates on esports titles, and a comprehensive set of media capabilities.

Intel Arc A580 graphics represents a compelling new offering in the segment, delivering the modern features of the Arc GPU family to mainstream gamers and creators at a competitive price. Powerful gaming features such as Intel XeSS and ray tracing take the gaming experience further, enabling better performance at higher resolutions and hyper-realistic visuals.

About Availability: Intel Arc A580-based add-in cards are available from ASRock, GUNNIR, and Sparkle for $179.