Intel launches its most advanced performance Data Center Platform in India

Intel has launched its most advanced, highest performance data center platform optimized to power the industry’s broadest range of workloads — from the cloud to the network to the intelligent edge. New 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors (code-named “Ice Lake”) are the foundation of Intel’s data center platform, enabling customers to capitalize on some of the most significant business opportunities today by leveraging the power of AI.

New 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors deliver a significant performance increase compared with the prior generation, with an average 46% improvement on popular data center workloads.The processors also add new and enhanced platform capabilities including Intel SGX for built-in security, and Intel Crypto Acceleration and Intel DL Boost for AI acceleration. These new capabilities, combined with

Intel’s broad portfolio of Intel Select Solutions and Intel Market Ready Solutions, enable customers to accelerate deployments across cloud, AI, enterprise, HPC, networking, security and edge applications.

“The future of technology is being shaped by several inflections, including the proliferation of the cloud,AI, the rapid adoption of 5G and computing at the edge. As the pace of this digital disruption accelerates, Intel’s technology and leadership products are more critical than ever,” said Prakash Mallya, VP and MD – Sales, Marketing and Communications Group, Intel India. “Intel’s new 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors deliver flexible architecture with built-in acceleration and advanced security capabilities that are essential in a world of workload diversification and growing complexity. Our robust ecosystem and broad portfolio of purpose-built solutions ensure customers can rapidly deploy Intel-based infrastructure optimized for the most demanding workloads.”

In India, early adopters of the new 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable platform include CtrlS, ESDS, Pi Datacenters, Reliance Jio and Wipro Limited. Additionally, key hardware and software ecosystem players have market-ready solutions to enable customers to efficiently deploy Intel’s latest technologies and enhance performance across workloads.

Aayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President, Jio said, “5G workloads will necessitate infrastructures that can seamlessly scale to support responsiveness and diverse performance requirements. The growth of data

consumption, edge computing and the rapid expansion of cloud-native 5G networks would require the evolution of processors to meet these demands. The 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor is an important milestone in this evolution journey.”

“AI models are becoming larger everyday driving the need for better computing performance,” said Srikanth Velamakanni, Group CEO of Fractal. “The new 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors will significantly improve compute and memory performance required for scaled AI applications everywhere.Our AI solutions in machine vision, edge/drone computing, personalization (Customer Genomics), and predictive maintenance (Eugenie.ai) will benefit from this launch.”

Leveraging Intel 10 nanometer (nm) process technology, the latest 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors deliver up to 40 cores per processor and up to 2.65 times higher average performance gain compared with a 5-year-old system.ii The platform supports up to 6 terabytes of system memory per socket, up to 8 channels of DDR4-3200 memory per socket and up to 64 lanes of PCIe Gen4 per socket. New 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors are optimized for modern workloads that run in both onpremise and distributed multicloud environments. The processors provide customers with a flexible

architecture including built-in acceleration and advanced security capabilities, leveraging decades of innovation.

