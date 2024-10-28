INTRO Technology, SWDC ink MoU for contracting and construction at Kemet Data Center

INTRO Technology, the technology arm of INTRO Holding and the parent company of Advansys and Forte Cloud, a leader in technological solutions and digital transformation, announced inking a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sterling and Wilson Data Center (SWDC). The MoU seeks to entrust SWDC with the contracting, construction, and execution of the Kemet Data Center project, located in the Suez Canal Economic Zone and developed by INTRO Technology. This partnership marks a significant step in advancing Egypt’s digital infrastructure and reinforces the country’s role as a major player in the data center and cloud services industry.

Under this agreement, SWDC will serve as the EPC contractor for the data center. The company will oversee the entire project, managing key aspects such as design, planning, budgeting, and timeline management. SWDC is committed to ensuring the successful achievement of critical milestones, including Integrated System Testing and Accreditation (ISAT). This will further ensure the securement of accredited tier certification from a reputed global institution. SWDC will apply the highest standards of Environmental, Health & Safety procedures as per its policy and offer a comprehensive Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services and technical support for a period ranging from three to five years.

Commenting on the MoU, Hatem Suliman, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of INTRO Holding, stated: “We are excited to embark on this partnership with SWDC to build Kemet Data Center, according to the best global practices, providing advanced technological infrastructure, leveraging from SWDC’s extensive experience in building data centers and their commitment to top-quality standards. This partnership will enable us to offer digital solutions and services that meet the evolving needs of customers in the Middle East and Africa, aligning with Egypt’s digital transformation goals and its strategic vision for 2030.”

On his part, Prasanna Sarambale, CEO of Sterling and Wilson Data Center said, “We are proud of this strategic partnership with INTRO Technology, which reflects our shared commitment to supporting the digital sector and data centers in Egypt by providing advanced and sustainable digital infrastructure. Through this collaboration, we will build Kemet Data Center according to the highest international standards, thereby meeting the stringent requirements of international customers and contributing to Egypt’s Vision 2030. We are proud to be a part of Egypt’s evolving digital sector and cloud services, which makes Egypt an attractive destination for global investments.”

Kemet Data Center is set to meet the growing demand for cloud services, Internet of Things (IoT), and digital transformation across the Middle East and Africa. It will offer secure, cost-effective, and scalable data storage solutions. Additionally, the center will benefit from Egypt’s strategic location, which hosts to a significant portion of the region’s undersea cables.