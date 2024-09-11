Dell announced Dell NativeEdge with Private Wireless Plus, a solution designed to help businesses manage and connect their edge estate to accelerate AI innovation. The solution combines the Dell NativeEdge edge operations software platform with the power of private wireless connectivity from Nokia to address the critical needs of the enterprise edge.

As AI adoption accelerates, businesses are looking for ways to unlock real-time insights and value from data available on a wide-ranging ecosystem of devices across their operational environments. Edge infrastructure, which brings computing power closer to data generation sources, enables quick decision-making and more effective action-taking. By processing data at the edge, businesses unlock real-time insights to facilitate AI-enabled applications, bolstering operational efficiency and creating new revenue opportunities. However, simply having the computing and storage capacity isn’t sufficient to fully exploit the edge opportunity. Businesses must also securely connect and manage this device ecosystem for reliable and secure data-driven operations.

Introducing Dell NativeEdge with Private Wireless Plus

Dell NativeEdge with Private Wireless Plus combines the power of private wireless connectivity with a secure edge operations software platform. It addresses the critical needs of the modern edge by:

Accelerating edge outcomes: By centralising management and orchestration, enabling zero-touch deployment, secure device onboarding, and automated operations.

Enabling high-performance connectivity: Leveraging a robust network that meets the reliability and performance demands of your edge estate and applications.

Securing your edge estate: Delivering zero-trust enabling technologies across data, application, and infrastructure layers to ensure the integrity and safety of your enterprise.

By providing a comprehensive platform that addresses IT and OT needs, Dell enables businesses to bridge the gap between these traditionally separate domains, fostering greater collaboration and driving digital transformation.

Image

Dell has partnered with Nokia to deliver Private Wireless Plus, an integrated private wireless solution that provides secure, high-performance connectivity to connect your enterprise mission-critical applications. The Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (NDAC) provides the foundation for Private Wireless Plus and supports a wide range of devices, from IoT sensors to ruggedised industrial equipment. It is compatible with 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies. This flexibility ensures reliable coverage across your entire edge operational footprint.

NativeEdge: Edge Operations Software Platform



Dell NativeEdge provides a centralised platform for edge management. It complements and enhances the private wireless infrastructure by providing an edge operations software platform that helps businesses centrally manage and securely scale their edge across multiple locations. For additional information, visit the Dell NativeEdge website.

Capture Insights to Provide Faster Decision-Making, Improved Productivity

The synergy between Dell NativeEdge and Private Wireless Plus empowers enterprises to transform how they manage and connect their edge estate. Key benefits include:

Achieve Comprehensive Data Collection: Capture insights from every device, sensor, and employee across your operations.

Enable Real-Time Analytics: Process data at the edge for faster decision-making and reduced latency.

Enhance Operational Efficiency: Improve productivity, quality, and customer satisfaction through data-driven optimisations.

Ensure End-to-End Security: Protect your entire operational technology (OT) ecosystem, from network connectivity to edge applications.

Future-Proof Your Infrastructure: Scale your edge computing capabilities as your business grows and evolves.

Embracing a Secure, Data-Driven Future

Dell NativeEdge with Private Wireless Plus represents a pivotal step toward realising Industry 4.0’s full potential. By adopting this solution, enterprises position themselves at the forefront of secure, data-driven operations.

Combining centralised edge operations and robust, secure connectivity provides a solid foundation to accelerate your AI initiatives. Whether you’re in manufacturing, retail, healthcare, or any other industry leveraging edge computing, this solution offers the tools and infrastructure needed to collect, process, and act on data in real time.