Introducing Kaspersky Next XDR Optimum: cutting-edge cybersecurity designed for medium-sized businesses

Kaspersky is strengthening its flagship product line, Kaspersky Next, with two new innovative solutions: Kaspersky Next XDR Optimum and Kaspersky Next MXDR Optimum, designed specifically for small and mid-sized businesses. These products offer powerful protection, automated response capabilities, easy deployment, and managed security, enabling organizations to effectively combat modern threats and minimize risks without stretching their existing resources.

As cyber threats grow increasingly complex and costly, mid-sized businesses find themselves facing sophisticated attacks that exploit legitimate tools and use advanced tactics to evade detection. At the same time, limited budgets and a shortage of skilled cybersecurity personnel make it difficult to deploy and manage advanced protective measures. To help these businesses protect themselves effectively without breaking the bank, Kaspersky has developed easy-to-use and highly effective solutions: Kaspersky Next XDR Optimum and Kaspersky Next MXDR Optimum.

Kaspersky Next XDR Optimum is a new addition to Kaspersky Next, Kaspersky’s flagship product line for businesses of all sizes. This new solution is suitable predominantly for small and medium-sized companies with established IT infrastructure and moderate cybersecurity budgets which are often managed by larger IT teams or small security units.

Advertisement

This solution offers comprehensive, manageable protection backed by AI and world leading expertise. In addition to robust endpoint security and automatic threat response, Kaspersky Next XDR Optimum delivers affordable, user-friendly detection and response tools that effectively identify, analyze, and neutralize evasive threats, with flexible deployment options for both cloud and on-premise environments.

Key features of this solution include:

Outstanding endpoint protection: Companies can avoid disruptions with automatic protection powered by industry-proven, ML-based anti-ransomware and anti-malware tools that prevent infections from known and unknown threats.

Extended detection and response capabilities: Companies can gain comprehensive insights into threat movement within and beyond endpoints. They can leverage automation and guided responses to counter attacks swiftly, supported by advanced investigation tools for activity tracing.

Cloud-based file processing: Cybersecurity professionals can investigate malicious files effortlessly with Cloud Sandbox integration, upload suspicious samples, check their reputation within seconds, and use the data to enhance future IoC scans.

Training and awareness: Businesses can equip their IT team and staff with essential cybersecurity knowledge, fostering a security-conscious culture across their organization.

System hardening for fixing vulnerabilities: Businesses can reduce their attack surface with system hardening based on user behavior and save time through centralized vulnerability, patch, and encryption management.

Controlling shadow IT: The solution helps reduce vulnerabilities and safeguard data and employees by monitoring shadow IT. Companies will see which cloud services are in use, block unauthorized access, and identify sensitive data stored in Microsoft 365 apps.

Kaspersky Next XDR Optimum also allows companies already using Kaspersky Next EDR Optimum to seamlessly upgrade their level to a more advanced XDR-class solution: they will gain capabilities of the new solution without data loss and with the familiar interface preserved.

For businesses seeking comprehensive protection without the burden of building extensive, costly, internal expertise, Kaspersky now also offers Kaspersky Next MXDR Optimum, a powerful, managed security solution providing 24/7 threat detection and response, built on the core capabilities of Kaspersky Next XDR Optimum.

From a process perspective, it works as follows: the company’s in-house team performs initial threat analysis using essential tools such as IoC scans and Cloud Sandbox, while the Kaspersky team provides advanced threat detection within streaming data, AI-powered alert analysis, and delivers swift responses or detailed remediation guidance. This collaborative approach ensures rapid incident resolution and strengthens the company’s overall security posture.

“We are pleased to introduce our new solutions: Kaspersky Next XDR Optimum and Kaspersky Next MXDR Optimum. Built on industry-proven, best-in-class endpoint protection validated by numerous independent tests, these solutions are designed to seamlessly integrate into a company’s existing infrastructure without the need for new system components. They require minimal time and resources but significantly strengthen the company’s defenses against evasive attacks. With these new products, our customers can be assured of high-quality protection, whether through monitoring and response services provided by Kaspersky’s experts in Kaspersky Next MXDR Optimum or independently with Kaspersky Next XDR Optimum, as they prefer,” comments Ilya Markelov, Head of the Unified Platform Product Line at Kaspersky.