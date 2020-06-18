IntSights launches global Partner program

Read Article

IntSights, the threat intelligence company focused on enabling enterprises to Defend Forward has launched of the IntSights Global Partner Program, which extends the company’s External Threat Protection Suite to enterprises around the world.

“As a long-standing partner with IntSights, we have been transforming our ability to deliver and sustain next-generation cybersecurity operations that are designed to neutralize cyber threats originating from outside our customers’ environments,” said Sheetal Mehta, Sr. VP & CISO at Wipro. “IntSights tailored threat intelligence helps our customers monitor their external digital profiles across the clear, deep, and dark web to identify emerging threats and orchestrate proactive responses.”

IntSights External Threat Protection Suite is the only all-in-one external threat protection platform designed to neutralize cyberattacks outside the wire. IntSights offers full visibility across the clear, deep, and dark web to identify threats from hackers collaborating in hidden forums and anonymous channels to plan attacks.

“The IntSights Global Partner Program offers our global partners the opportunity to engage with best-of-breed technology and extend this to their customers,” said Jay Zimmet, Chief Revenue Officer of IntSights. “As we continue to build the program, IntSights is focused on creating regional partner hubs across our already growing global network in EMEA, APAC, and the Americas.”

The IntSights Partner Program is tiered to provide three different levels of support. Each level is designed to maximize collaboration and drive the best business outcomes for both IntSights and its partners.

Tier 1: Strategic Partners – National or global partners with strong cybersecurity capabilities focused on driving IntSights solutions through resale and/or MSSP business models

Tier 2: Business Partners – Security specialized partners with regional and/or vertical focus

Tier 3: Associate Partners – Partners with specific customer relationships with the ability to leverage IntSights technical capabilities, either through resale or referral models

