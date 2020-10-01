Iris Computers enables digitisation of Allahabad High Court

Read Article

Delhi based Iris Computers has received its first big order after the lockdown period lifted. The distributor recently received the order of Acer laptops from Uttar Pradesh’s

Allahabad High Court to enable the court to establish its online judicial delivery system.

This order worth Rs 11 Crores will enable the High court to digitize its process and functions which will help in maintaining the social distancing norms and to keep the judiciary premise safe.

“This order is very prestigious since the order has come from one of the oldest High Court in India and this consignment is to be delivered within a period of three months and the entire lot of were already been dispatched,” said Sanjiv Krishen, CMD, Iris Computers.

