Iris Global delivers 3,800 HP laptops worth Rs 30 Crore for CAGI through Delhi Partner – Microchip Infotech Systems

Iris Global has successfully delivered 3,800 HP laptops valued at Rs 30 crore to its Delhi-based partner Microchip Solution, for deployment at the offices of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAGI) across multiple state capitals.

The order, tendered through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), was awarded to Microchip Solution, which in turn relied on Iris Global to source and deliver the laptops within an accelerated four-week timeframe. Each unit carries a three-year warranty, with installation, operation, and maintenance being handled by Microchip’s engineering teams at the respective CAGI sites.

Speaking on the successful execution, Atull Batra, Managing Director, Microchip Infotech Systems Private Limited said “Iris Global sourced the HP hardware and ensured seamless, on-time deliveries across multiple CAGI sites. Their efficiency and professional support enabled us to execute the project smoothly. We have full confidence in continuing to source from Iris for future government and enterprise projects.”

Founded in 1990 as a Wipro partner and later an HP partner in 2000, Microchip Solution

has been working with Iris Global since 2015 to source HP products.

With a 55-member team, primarily engineers deployed across client sites, the company

reported revenues of Rs 65 crore last fiscal and has already touched Rs 50 crore in the

first half of this fiscal.

It is on track to cross Rs100 crore by FY 2025–26, with nearly 55% of sourcing expected through Iris Global.

Microchip caters to both corporate and government clients, serving marquee names such as –

RJ Corp, Varun Beverages, Devyani Enterprises, Morepen Laboratories, Jindal Polyfilms and Subros along with public sector giants like BEL, which alone contributes nearly 50% of Microchip’s turnover.

Highlighting the collaborative partnership, Satish Bhardwaj, Branch Manager – North, Iris Global, said “Our relationship with Microchip is extremely collaborative. They rely on our easy access, quick responses, and on-time deliveries. We treat every order with care, ensuring seamless execution from procurement to delivery.”

Echoing the sentiment, Pankaj Dhingra, Vice President – Distribution, Iris Global, added “This collaboration not only strengthens our long-standing relationship with Microchip but also positions Iris Global to further expand its presence in state and central government projects.”

Microchip has already procured products worth Rs 30 crore through Iris Global this year and expects an additional Rs 25 crore in orders in the coming months. Iris Global has extended

back-to-back credit support to Microchip, enabling smooth financial closure and timely project execution.



Kamini Talwar, Director, Iris Global Services, commended Microchip’s growth in government and enterprise sectors “Microchip has consistently delivered applaud able projects for the government and corporates. Iris Global is proud to be their trusted sourcing partner. This year, we will be introducing more ‘Make in India’ innovations to empower partners like Microchip in delivering cutting-edge solutions to the public sector.”

Iris Global is actively strengthening its indigenous product portfolio in line with the Government of India’s Make in India initiative. The distributor has recently on boarded domestic innovators such as INP, HLBS and Exatron for compute, server, and storage solutions, alongside networking and cyber security specialists like Ruckus, TP-Link, Molex, Infinity Labs, Haltdos, MapleCloud, and Persistent.



By blending global OEMs with indigenous technologies, Iris is helping partner’s access cost-effective, reliable, and future-ready solutions, while reducing India’s dependency on imports.

With the trust of over 10,000 partners nationwide, Iris Global continues to power

mission-critical projects across government, education, BFSI, telecom, defense, and enterprise sectors.

For FY 2025–26, the company is targeting revenues of Rs 4,000 crore, driven by strong partner confidence, an expanded product portfolio, and rising demand across public and private sectors.

The successful delivery of 3,800 HP laptops worth Rs 30 crore to CAGI stands as a testament

to Iris Global’s speed, reliability, and partner-first approach.

Together with Microchip, it exemplifies how strong partnerships can drive large-scale transformation in governance, digital infrastructure, and India’s vision of a self-reliant economy.