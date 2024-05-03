Iris Global delivers HP Compute products worth Rs 7.50 crore for a large health insurance major thru its Chennai partner

Regarded as the “Most Preferred Distributor” Delhi based IT Distributor Iris Global Services has supplied their Chennai partner “Om Corporations” with HP Laptops worth Rs 7.5 crore to their client in the health insurance sector for their staff and facilities at the city.

Om Corporations is a Chennai based System Integrator. Having started in 1996 with a capital of Rs 35,000 now has branches in Hyderabad and one opening soon at Bangalore. In the year 1998, Om had become HP’s Premium Partner and subsequently their MVC dealer for HP consumables and have arrived doing a whopping Rs 10.50 crore per quarter supplying HP-MPS consumablesin South India.

They also have formed another SBU company – SNew Computers P Ltd for converting contending brand users to HP products and solution customers.

Speaking to newsman, Mr. M Krishna Kumar, Proprietor, Om Corporations said

“ We have been an Iris Global partner for the last 3 years. We have sourced 1500 HP Laptops worth Rs 7.5 crore from them for supplying our client in the Health Insurance sector. Iris has very much supported us. We are dealing with them for

the last 2 – 3 years. We had also sourced HP compute products worth Rs 1.5 crore for supplying to our multiple other customers”

With a team of 40 personnel Om Group comprising of – Om Corporations, Om Invents and SNew Computers. The group has recorded Rs 60 crore as revenue this year and is eyeing Rs 105 crore in coming fiscal. Having specialisation in GeM business and enterprise markets – this year Om Corporations is preparing to serve the Banking, Insurance – BFSI, Educational and the Medical sectors.

“Om Corp has been catering for large enterprise projects in the state. Since they are an HP Premium partners, we provide them with latest HP Products and support them with prompt updates, logistical services and quick deliveries that keeps our relation strong and going” said Immanuel Jebaraj, Branch Manager, Iris Global, Chennai.

“Our relationship with Iris Global is going good – their operation method is very comfortable. They are flexible and accommodative in their payment terms that are

much appreciated. Kamini madam is very cooperative – she makes personal calls to us over zoom to discuss terms and conditions. However, we expect more support from Iris in credits so that we can deliver for larger enterprise projects.” Mr Krishna Kumar said.

Iris Global, previously supplied Tabs for Banking Insurance Communion. It also supplied for a large PSU Bank under their Tech Refresh Scheme.

“Om Corporations is our new valued partner. They have remarkable ability in the Enterprise sectors. I congratulate KK and his team for advising HP products for their client. HP delivers latest technologies, their products are reliable and performs brilliantly. We are happy to offer our best Products & Services at all times for their future projects” said Ms Kamini Talwar, Director, Iris Global Services.

Iris has recently added Telecom, Cloud, Physical and Cyber Security products to its portfolio. These products are a must for securing stability for any type of solution in Enterprise, Corporate and Govt-Federal sectors.

“Iris is looking forward to help partners deliver right Technologies & solutions for their valued customers” Ms Talwar concluded.