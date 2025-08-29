Iris Global Delivers Rs 25 Crore worth of Dell Compute Assets to Bhopal Partner “Citrine Technologies”

Delhi-headquartered Iris Global Services has successfully delivered Rs 25 crore worth of Dell compute infrastructure to its Bhopal-based partner – Citrine Technologies Pvt Ltd.

The supply caters to critical Government and Federal projects, including prestigious clients such as the Indian Army. The consignment comprised high-performance Dell endpoints, storage solutions, and AI servers, including:

35+ High-End Servers

10+ AI GPU Servers

Multiple Storage Boxes

100+ Endpoints (Laptops & Desktops)

Founded during the pandemic in 2020 by Mr. Prince Sinha, Citrine began its journey as a System Integration and Turnkey Contractor (SITC). Starting from a modest turnover of just Rs 17 lakh in 2018, the company has grown rapidly — recording Rs 15 crore in FY 2022–23, Rs 31 crore in FY 2023–24, and Rs 35 crore in FY 2024–25, the year it was incorporated as a private limited entity under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Citrine today operates with a 22+ member team from its Bhopal headquarters, serving major Government and Federal clients across India, and has recently expanded with a branch in Delhi-NCR. The company is focused on delivering world-class HPC, HCI, and Data Center solutions for customers executing advanced workloads and AI-driven platforms.

Ms. Anila Pendharkar, Branch Manager for Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh at Iris Global, commented “Our commitment to easy accessibility, quick response times, and structured partner support helps our partners close deals efficiently and ensures on-time deliveries.”

Mr. Prince Sinha, Director of Citrine Technology, expressed his appreciation: “Iris Global has been immensely supportive. Ms. Anila from their Indore branch is always available for coordination and OEM brand support. Ms. Kamini Talwar has also been very helpful and recently visited us. I look forward to growing our collaboration with Iris and placing more orders.”

Looking ahead, Citrine aims to place Rs 25–30 crore of additional orders with Iris Global in FY 2025–26, projecting a turnover of Rs 50+ crore. Iris Global is expected to fulfill nearly 60% of Citrine’s sourcing needs this fiscal.

Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director at Iris Global Services, lauded Citrine’s progress:“Citrine Technology has built an excellent team and is executing impactful projects in the Government and Federal segments. At Iris, we are continuously expanding our product portfolio to support partners like Citrine more effectively.”

Iris Global has recently partnered with INP, HLBS, and Exatron — all ‘Make in India’ brands delivering compute, server, storage, and endpoint solutions. The company has also strengthened its Networking and Cyber security offerings by onboarding leading brands including Ruckus, TP-Link, Molex, Infinity Labs, Haltdos, MapleCloud, and Persistent.

Ms. Talwar added “This year we will be adding more ‘Make in India’ innovations to strengthen our partners’ ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions to the government sector, aligned with India’s evolving tech landscape.”

With strong partner confidence and a robust distribution ecosystem, Citrine Technologyis well on track to surpass its Rs 50 crore target in FY 2025–26. Iris Global extends its best wishes to Citrine and their team for a highly successful year ahead.