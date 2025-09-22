Iris Global empowers Telangana’s digital transformation with delivery of 1,164 HP desktops

Iris Global Services a partner-focused IT distributors, has successfully supplied 1,164 high-end HP desktops worth Rs 7.50 crore to its Hyderabad partner, Fervid Smart Solutions, for the Department of Stamps & Registration, Government of Telangana. Executed via Wissen Infotech, the department’s service provider, the order was completed and delivered in just one month, underscoring Iris Global’s commitment to speed, reliability, and seamless execution.

“Iris Global sourced the HP hardware for us and ensured timely delivery across multiple departmental sites. Their efficiency and professional support helped us execute this project smoothly,” said Mr. Raghuram, Director, Fervid Smart Solutions. “This strengthens our confidence in continuing to source more from Iris Global in the future.”

A Strong Partnership Driving Government Projects

Fervid Smart Solutions, an Iris Global partner since 2020, is headquartered in Hyderabad and has branches in Delhi, Bhubaneswar, and Vijayawada. With over 150 employees and reported revenue of Rs 62 crore for FY 2024–25, the company specializes in state and federal government projects, including Digital Classrooms, Smart Classrooms, and Robotic Labs in Odisha.

“We are already planning additional orders worth Rs 10 crore with Iris Global, taking our total business with them to nearly Rs 25 crore this year. Beyond desktops, we are exploring routers, switches, telecommunication products, and Make in India cybersecurity solutions offered by Iris,” Mr. Raghuram added. Fervid aims to surpass Rs 100 crore in revenue for FY 2025–26, with nearly 30% of its sourcing expected from Iris Global.

Iris Global: Partner-First and Make in India-Focused

“Our relationship with Fervid is collaborative and seamless. They count on our easy access, quick response, and timely deliveries. At Iris, we treat every order with utmost care, ensuring smooth execution from procurement to delivery,” said Ms. Asghar Khan, Branch Manager – Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Iris Global.

The successful supply of desktops to Telangana’s Department of Stamps & Registration is a testament to Iris Global’s partner-first philosophy and its role in enabling digital transformation across government departments in India. By promoting Make in India initiatives, Iris Global strengthens indigenous offerings and empowers partners like Fervid to deliver impactful technology solutions for governance, education, and digital infrastructure.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder & CMD of Iris Global Services, praised Fervid’s execution capabilities: “Fervid has delivered commendable projects with the governments of Odisha and Telangana. We are proud to be their trusted distributor. This year, Iris will introduce more Make in India innovations to help partners deliver cutting-edge, cost-effective solutions to government and public sector organizations.”

Iris Global has been actively expanding its Make in India portfolio, onboarding leading domestic manufacturers and innovators, including INP, HLBS, Exatron (compute, server, storage, endpoint solutions), and Ruckus, TP-Link, Molex, Infinity Labs, Haltdos, MapleCloud, Persistent (networking and cybersecurity solutions).

With over 30 years of experience, Iris Global serves more than 10,000 partners across government, education, BFSI, telecom, defence, and enterprise sectors. By combining global brands with indigenous solutions, Iris Global helps reduce import dependency, boost technology self-reliance, and provide a future-ready, competitive product portfolio for its partners.

Driven by strong partner confidence, a growing product portfolio, and rising demand across government and private sectors, Iris Global is on track to cross Rs 4,000 crore in revenue in FY 2025–26, further solidifying its position as one of India’s most dependable IT distribution companies.