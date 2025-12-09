Iris Global enables Sumitra Enterprises with ₹6 crore HP compute deployment for government modernisation projects

As India’s public-sector digital infrastructure continues to expand, robust compute capabilities have become essential for programmes across ministries and government agencies. In a recent development, Delhi-based systems integrator Sumitra Enterprises has deployed HP workstations and HP All-in-One (AIO) systems worth approximately ₹6 crore, sourced through Iris Global.

The deployment supports ongoing requirements at the Ministry of Home Affairs and contributes to projects across defence, education, data centres and other central and state government bodies. The investment reflects the growing need for high-performance, secure and compliant computing environments within government ecosystems, particularly for initiatives involving workflow modernisation, digital classrooms and mission-critical operations.

Founded in 2020, Sumitra Enterprises has steadily expanded its role from a system integrator to a Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning (SITC) partner for ministries including the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence and Department of Education. Over the past five years, Iris Global has supplied the company with hardware—primarily compute systems from HP—for various government programmes.

With a 17-member team dedicated to project execution, Sumitra Enterprises is currently engaged in a range of deployments such as digital education infrastructure, high-performance data centre frameworks, edge computing environments and secure IT modernisation initiatives.

Anand Kumar, Managing Director of Sumitra Enterprises, said, “Iris has supported us throughout our engagements, whether through timely deliveries of HP systems or through operational support during critical projects. As we aim to reach ₹200 crore in turnover over the next two years, strengthening our delivery capability and partner network remains central to our strategy.”

Sumitra Enterprises is projected to close FY 2025–26 with around ₹15 crore in turnover and is focusing on scaling federal operations, integrating AI-enabled solutions and expanding its footprint across public-sector technology modernisation.

Iris Global representatives noted that Sumitra Enterprises has been integrating solutions from multiple technology providers, including HP, Dell, cloud platforms, enterprise servers, networking and cyber security systems, depending on project requirements. The partnership, they added, has been driven by predictable execution, financial discipline and consistent delivery performance.

Iris Global continues to broaden its distribution portfolio across compute, storage, networking, cyber security and surveillance technologies to support system integrators working in government and education sectors.

Looking ahead, Sumitra Enterprises plans to strengthen its presence in federal projects, adopt next-generation AI-led integration practices and expand its contribution to India’s digital transformation agenda.

The collaboration between Iris Global and Sumitra Enterprises underscores the importance of agile, execution-focused technology partners in enabling compute-led government modernisation across the country.