Iris Global sets sights on Rs 4,000 Crore revenue for FY 2025–26

Iris Global Services has announced an ambitious revenue target of Rs 4,000 crore for FY 2025–26, building on its previous year’s turnover of Rs 3,200 crore.The goal was unveiled during the company’s National Sales Meet (NSM 2024–25), held at DoubleTree by Hilton, NCR, which brought together Iris’s leadership, top-performing sales teams, product managers, OEM partners, warehousing and finance heads.

Speaking at the meet, Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director, Iris Global Services, declared,“We are fully committed to achieving the Rs 4,000 crore milestone. That goal is non-negotiable. We’re proud to be recognised as the most trusted and likable distributor in the Indian ICT ecosystem.”

Driving the 4K Goal with Strategy, Scale & Synerg

The 4-day strategy meet focused on streamlining operations, deepening OEM alliances, and energising Iris’s 70+ strong internal team towards consultative, value-added selling. Delegates from leading brands including Dell, HP, HPE, LG, Panasonic, Xerox, TP-Link, Sparsh, MapleCloud, APC, BPE, Techmint-X, INP, and Digital Life participated and shared motivational sessions.

The program reviewed past performance, recognised top sales achievers, and discussed actionable strategies to overcome emerging challenges. Iris closed FY 2024–25 with 20% YoY growth, and now aims to push that to 23% through increased product penetration, geographic expansion, and a strengthened partner ecosystem.

“Growth is exciting, but it comes with its own challenges. Our success lies in the deep relationships we’ve built with OEMs, partners, and our people,” said Talwar. “Our message to the team is one of pride, performance, and accountability.”

Expanding Partnerships, Infrastructure & Innovation

With a presence across 26 locations, Iris Global is renovating offices and expanding warehousing to improve collaboration and partner accessibility. “We want our vendors to be able to work seamlessly from within our ecosystem,” Talwar added.

The company is expanding its channel partner base from 10,000, onboarding new OEMs, and diversifying its brand portfolio. While 75% of current revenues come from five core brands—HP, Dell, Acer, APC, and others new focus areas include emerging brands like Nokia, Digital Life, and Techmint-X.

To further enable market responsiveness, Iris has launched a new Third-Party Division, extending sourcing capabilities “from pin to plane,” thereby supporting partner demands across wider technology categories.

Focus on Key Verticals

Iris Global continues its strategic focus on high-growth sectors including Education,e-Governance, Defense and Banking.

In education, it partners with Tata ClassEdge, the digital learning arm of the Tata Group, supporting schools pan-India.

In government, Iris supports over 2,000 projects across ministries such as Health, Women & Child Development, and Food & Civil Supplies.

Clear Mandate from Leadership

“The core message from our Founder CMD Mr. Sanjiv Krishen and Founder Director Ms. Kamini Talwar is clear – Rs 4,000 crore is the target and we must all deliver at 100%. Anything less won’t suffice,” emphasised Mr. Pankaj Dhingra, Vice President – Distribution.

“We’re shifting from transactional sales to solution-based consultative engagement,” Dhingra added. “This approach strengthens execution and aligns with long-term customer needs.”

Trusted Legacy & ‘Make in India’ Commitment

Celebrating 27 years of operations, Iris Global has earned the reputation of being India’s “Most Preferred IT Distributor” backed by swift turnaround, robust logistics and value-first partnerships.

“This Sales Meet has been instrumental in aligning our teams with future goals,” said Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder & CMD, Iris Global.

“Our vendors dedicated valuable time to impart essential training and their efforts were greatly appreciated. The ideas and insights exchanged here will fuel innovation and performance across our operations.” Krishen concluded.

Under the Government’s ‘Make in India’ mission, Iris has significantly ramped up partnerships with indigenous OEMs such as HFCL, INP, Sparsh, Exatron, Haltdos,HLBS, and MapleCloud, offering secure, locally developed technology solutions.