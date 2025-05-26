Iris Global signs Distribution agreement with Panasonic

Iris Global Services, has announced a strategic distribution agreement with Panasonic, aimed at expanding the reach of Panasonic’s LED Video Wall and Professional Display Solutions across India.

Ms. Neena Vats, Vice President, Iris Global Services, shared insights on the partnership stating “The market is vibrant and resilient, with a sharp rise in demand for Large Format Displays (LFDs) and screen-based solutions. Panasonic is a globally respected brand offering products that meet international standards – ideal for our partners executing prestigious and time-sensitive projects.”

With a logistics footprint covering over 19,000 pin codes nationwide, Iris Global will serve as a robust channel for Panasonic’s state-of-the-art display technologies, ensuring faster delivery and wider accessibility.

Mr. Vijay Wadhawan, Director – SSD, Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration “At Panasonic, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that helps transform business environments and customer experience. Our collaboration with Iris Global further reinforces our commitment and will enable us to strengthen our go-to-market capabilities and ensure faster, more efficient deployment of our solutions across sectors such as retail, education, hospitality, Government, Education and corporate enterprise. Together, we aim to bring world-class, tech-enabled display solutions to customers and partners across the country”

The surge in India’s digital transformation through initiatives like Digital India and Smart Cities has created a ripe environment for intelligent, immersive display solutions. The partnership leverages Panasonic’s innovation with Iris Global’s supply chain strength, ensuring seamless availability and superior customer experience.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder & CMD, Iris Global Services, commented “India’s evolving landscape presents a significant opportunity for display technologies. Iris Global bridges the gap between OEMs and system integrators, delivering value through dependable distribution and integration support.”

“Our collaboration with Panasonic, renowned for technological excellence and Japanese reliability will drive a targeted revenue of Rs 100 crore this fiscal year,” he added. “With Iris’s extensive IT distribution expertise and infrastructure, we are positioned to accelerate the adoption of Panasonic’s LED video walls, professional displays, and associated software and

hardware solutions.”

This alliance is set to enhance accessibility, deployment, and support for cutting-edge visual communication solutions throughout India.