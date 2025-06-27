Iris Global Supplies 1,200 Dell Laptops, Storage & Servers For US-Based Medical Transcription Client via Partner Micro Network

Iris Global Services,has successfully supplied Dell compute products worth Rs. 7.5 crore to its long-standing partner Micro Network for deployment across pan-India operations of a US-based medical transcription company.

The delivery includes 1,200 Dell laptops, servers, and storage solutions, deployed across the client’s five operational centers located in Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Noida, Chennai, and Bangalore.

Micro Network, a Delhi-based IT systems integrator established in 1997, began its journey by deploying XT-286 series systems and Novell Netware networks. It earned early recognition for pioneering connectivity solutions, such as linking NSC and DSC with over 100 users via satellite links in the late 1990s.

The company’s relationship with Iris Global dates back to 2004–05.

Beginning with IBM-Lenovo deployments for InterGlobe Air Transport Company and later for IndiGo Airlines data center infrastructure. Over the years, Micro Network has grown its enterprise client base across sectors such as manufacturing, media, healthcare, and education.

Mr. Aakaash Deep Jain, Managing Director, Micro Network, shared “We sourced Dell products worth Rs 7.5 crore from Iris Global for our US client’s Indian transcription centers. Iris provided excellent support in executing deliveries across all five centers smoothly.”

Micro Network recorded Rs 53 crore in revenue for FY2024–25, up from Rs 27 crore and Rs 26 crore in the previous two years. For FY2025–26, the company is eyeing Rs 100 crore in turnover, with Rs 70 crore projected from private enterprise and Rs 30 crore targeted in government business.

“With a stable government in place, we expect increased opportunities in federal projects.We’ve already executed supplies through GeM, including UPS systems and computing hardware to Delhi University,” Jain added.

Mr. Neeraj Sharma, Business Manager at Iris Global, noted “Micro Network is steadily building its presence in education, healthcare, and the government sector. Their potential in federal business is promising, and we are committed to supporting them.”

Operating with a 20-member team headquartered in Delhi and supported by 12 partner associates nationwide, Micro Network relies on Iris Global not just for timely supply but also for strategic support.

“Every major deal we’ve closed had Iris’s full backing. Their support in structuring orders, verifying client credentials, and extending timely credit has been critical to our growth,” Jain acknowledged.

“Our first major order of Rs 5 crore was made possible thanks to Iris’s finance team and their confidence in us. Their advance communication and OEM coordination are unmatched.”

Looking ahead, Micro Network is focused on expansion into Education, NBFC & BFSI,Medical & Hospital sectors, and government projects especially through GeM and turnkey solution offerings.