Iris Global supplies BPE power products for BHEL’s multi location sites across India through partner Dynacons Systems & Solutions

India’s Most Trusted IT Distributor, Iris Global Services, has successfully supplied

BPE Power Solutions to 19 locations of BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited) sites across India, through its Mumbai-based partner, Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd.

This key deployment covers BHEL’s production units, administration offices and monitoring facilities nationwide.



Commenting on the development, Hemant Mistry, Operations Head at Dynacons Systems & Solutions, said “We are deploying BPE power products across 19 BHEL locations pan India. Through Iris Global, we’ve procured 1 kVA, 5 kVA, and 10 kVA UPS systems worth Rs 6 crore for their factory premises, offices, and administrative zones”



This project includes acquiring of over 5,000 UPS units for installations in cities like Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow and 12 other locations across the country.



Dynacons and Iris Global’s partnership has flourished over time, extending beyond power solutions to include laptops, desktops, servers, and IT networking equipment.

Notably, Iris has previously supplied HFCL switches for Dynacons banking and enterprise projects,

Mistry added “Iris’s timely deliveries, flexible payment terms, and attractive pricing have made a real difference. We have done business worth Rs 14 crore with Iris in the last fiscal, We are looking forward to scaling it to Rs 90 crore in the coming fiscal “



The BHEL deal marks a significant milestone in the growing alliance between Iris Global and BPE, as they now jointly eye a Rs 100 crore revenue target in the current fiscal with both Indian companies being in the ICT space. Iris Global serves as a national-level hardware and solution distributor, while BPE specialises in power solutions including solar, hybrid,

and modular UPS systems.



“The partnership between Iris Global and BPE is not new. It began in 2014–2015 and has grown steadily,” shared Swarup Das, President – Global Sales at BPE India Pvt Ltd, on the evolution of their collaboration.



In recent fiscals of 2021–22 their revenue grew to Rs 8 crore followed by FY 2022–23: Rs 21 crore and the last FY 2023–24: Rs 35 crore and now they are aspiring for the FY 2024–25 Rs 100 crore.

“We are now targeting large enterprise sectors and government projects within

Iris’s robust nationwide network,” said Das.

“From BFSI to FMCG, hospitality to education – our combined reach has expanded significantly.” Das emphasised. “Our partnership with Iris has matured. Their presence in 27 cities including Delhi, Gujarat, Lucknow, Bihar, and Coimbatore gives us unmatched access to end customers. Iris’s enterprise business and their branch network are crucial to achieving our Rs 100 crore milestone.”

BPE has made significant inroads in the banking, retail, food chains, and aviation sectors. Its clients include Axis Bank, HDFC, Punjab & Sind Bank, McDonald’s, Domino’s, KFC, Sagar Ratna, Coca-Cola, Pepsi bottling plants, and even Singapore Airlines.

“We’re not here just selling UPSs – we offer integrated power solutions,

with Iris as our strategic partner, we are scaling new heights.” Das concluded.



The company is also focusing on Battery Energy Storage Solutions (BESS) and modular UPS units like the BPE Nrgx 5000 5kVA, catering to smaller offices, homes, and EPOS systems.



“BPE offers reliable products that are widely accepted across all industry sectors. With tremendous opportunities emerging in the Power Solutions sector, we are working closely to expand our presence in enterprise markets through our System Integrators and Channel Partner network,” said Sanjiv Krishen, Founder & CMD, Iris Global Services.



“BPE’s impeccable experience and strong client base empower our partners with superior products for their projects, enabling them to deliver greater value across sectors. At Iris, we support our partners with latest technology products, prompt order processing, timely deliveries, and a transparent, collaborative relationship.”

Krishen concluded.