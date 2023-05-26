Iris Global supplies HP Desktops worth Rs 5.3 Crore to Delhi Partner for ITI Institutes in the Capital

India’s Premier IT Distributor “Iris Global Services”, has recently supplied its

Delhi Partner “GCN Infotech Pvt. Ltd.” with 689 HP Destops to a tune of Rs 5.3 crore to various ITI institutes in Delhi for technical studies of their students.

GCN Infotech has been an Iris Global valued partner since 3 decades.

Being a system integration company they are also a chosen Partner with HP, Acer

and Lenovo. Having their head office in New Delhi with operations pan India,

it caters mainly in delivering Government and Federal IT infrastructure projects

in Education, Research for over 26 years beside being registered with the

MSME & NSIC .

Speaking to newsman, Mr. Mukesh Jindal , Director GCN Infotech Pvt. Ltd. said –

“We are thankful to Iris who had supported us since our inception as a start up.

They helped us with suitable credits to execute the prestigious order from AIIMS.

Since then there has been no looking back.”

GCN, in the education sector has delivered for various projects like – JC Bose University in Haryana for Education & Research Labs and to the Delhi University with over 400 and 500 HP Systems respectively.

GCN since being supplying to Govt & Ministry orders in the Delhi NCR regions

but for its delivering and execution pan India – it relies on Iris for all logistical supports.

“We have clocked a turnover of Rs 23 crore this fiscal, we have added MCD as our client for their IT Infrastructure requirements” Mr Jindal continued.

“As Delhi Govt is bullish on Education & MCD infrastructures. The Federal & Government Ministries are also executing orders with coming election year 2024.

We also have been supplying to PNB and PSB, the BFSI (Insurance and Banking sectors) are expanding too. We are poised to cross over Rs 50 crore, coming fiscal”

Mr Jindal said.

Iris Global has been delivering for various projects in the Education Sector.

Iris Global has delivered a huge Rs 40 crore order towards the “Sarva Shikya Abhiyan” for the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh. This Indian Government program aims at spreading primary education in a time bound manner.

This initiative promotes making free and compulsory education for children in primary schools between the ages of 6 to 14, as their fundamental right. The procurement for the program was done by the IT Department of J&K and the order was executed by Iris’s Jammu Partner.

Its has delivered orders towards setting up Smart IT Labs and Office Automation for the Delhi Government Schools and helped them to restart after the dreaded Corona Virus Pandemic. It continues with its untiring campaign on Digital India, enabling Technologies for Education. It has supplied over 6,500 BTO Iris Tabs to prestigious institutions like – Narayana Institute at Hyderabad, Centurion University in Odisha, as well as Sarvahitha

Educational foundation in Andhra Pradesh.

“Iris management is very down to earth and approachable. They listen to us and

comes out with a solution which is the greatest support for any Partner” Mr Jindal added.

Iris have been aiding Partners and helping them by structuring their difficult business deals, extend appropriate credit and opening their warehouse at

midnight to meet the urgent critical delivery deadlines.

“We look forward for Iris to expand their product portfolio with Lenovo, HP Print Products, Drones & CCTV solutions, as we are also working with Ministry of Defense where Drones UAV plays a vital role”. Mr Jindal concluded.

Iris is a clear preferred choice for Channel, SIs & Associates They rely on Iris for their quick response, delivering on time and transparent dealings..

“We value our relation with GCN. We have been supplying them promptly for their requirements. Mukesh has a grip in the Delhi Government and have been delivering right solutions for them” said Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD -Iris Global Services.

“Iris is a partner friendly organization, we are always eager to deliver more they need – we are willing to take an extra step to help & aid them, so that they keep coming back to us with more business” Mr. Krishen concluded.