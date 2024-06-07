Iris Global’s supplies Acer All In One PCs worth Rs 8.60 crore to the High Court of Telangana through Hyderabad Partner Cluster Infotech

The Delhi based IT Distribution company- Iris Global Services has supplied a major order for the state of Telangana through its Hyderabad partner Cluster Infotech. The company has supplied 2,000 Acer All In One AIO PCs worth Rs 8.60 crore to augment and further working of eCourts under the state judicial system.



The objective of the eCourts is to provide fast and prompt services to litigants, lawyers and the judiciary by computerisation that can enhance the enablement of the justice system.



Cluster Infotech, is a 10 year old partner of Iris Global Services, It specialises in the Govt and federal projects. It has their HO at Hyderabad and branch office at Vijayawada. With a strength of 22 personnel Cluster Infotech have made a revenue of Rs 47 crore in the fiscal 2023 – 24.



Talking to newsmen Mr KV Rao, Director – Cluster Infotech said “the order was issued by the Telangana High Court for the supply of 2,000 Acer All In One PCs for augmentation of eCourts at the Telangana state. We supplied Acer products which are convenient and best suited for heavy working at the courts. These products are accepted well at all state judiciary departments”



Iris Global made the supplies to their partner Cluster Infotech and all the site installation was completed in 3 weeks. Cluster will be running & maintaining the infrastructure for 5 years.



“We have a good relation going with Iris Global since 10 years. They have always made deliveries on time and have been helpful. Iris allowed us suitable credit whenever it was needed for special projects” Mr Rao added.



Cluster has been supplying to clients like – Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited and the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited.

the big Power Discoms in the State Govt sectors.



“The order for Acer AIO PCs is worth Rs 8.60 crore is a very prestigious order that has come to our partner Cluster Infotech from the Telangana High Court.Our team made the deliveries on time – while Cluster did the complete installation of 2000 PCs in a record 3 Weeks time throughout state of Telangana and as per direction of the Telangana High court” said Mr Asgar Khan, Branch Manager Hyderabad, Iris Global.



Iris Global had previously supplied for various Government and Federal orders. It has supplied CCTV Security Surveillance, Networking and Power Solution Products for Monitoring Police Stations in East India . It supplied CRPF with HP AIO Desktop PCs for modernising and automating their infrastructure.



In the Federal banking sector Iris has supplied Dell Computers to SBI Life under their Tech Refresh Scheme. Iris also supplies Dell Compute products for the Scientific Research at ISRO & Defence Utilities. It met the requirements of Gujarat Refineries with Dell Storage and Servers.



“I congratulate Mr KV Rao and his team at Cluster Infotech for timely completion of the Telangana High Court order and advising Acer products. Acer is a reliable, dependable and stable product. It has proved suitable for heavy working conditions at the courts. In the past we have supplied Acer Laptops to Allahabad courts under their ecourt project, after the Corona Lockdown .” said Mr Sanjiv Krishen, Founder-CMD, Iris Global Services.



“Cluster is our valued Partner. They have a strong presence in State Govt sectors. Iris’s logistics and services are always ready to help them to make quick & efficient deliveries for their prestigious projects” Mr Krishen concluded.



Soon after the election period – Cluster is expecting markets to go up, It is expecting a jump of 15% – and eyeing a revenue of Rs 54 crore in 2024 – 25.