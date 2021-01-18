Iris launches ‘Build to Order’ eTab for educational institutions

Read Article

With remote working and online education gaining new grounds, Delhi based Iris Global has decided to enter into the education segment with a ‘build to order’ e-tablets.

Recently, Iris has supplied 7,000 these customised tablets to the leading educational institutions such as Narayana eTechno institutions, Centurion University and Sarvahitha Educational Foundation. These e-tabs are specially designed with unique build to order (BTO) features to make them compatible for advanced studies and can be deployed for online education by some of the leading educational institutions & universities in India.

Himanshu Chawla, CEO, Iris Global said, “These Tablets are going to be the future generation study tool in the country since they are inexpensive and affordable. The cost factor would definitely attract the Government and University Grant Commission approved Colleges and Universities to go in for these Iris tablets. The cost burden would be substantially lower than the conventional laptops and desktops at the initial acquisition and also for the running costs like lower power consumption, lower cooling requirements and smaller size leading to less real estate investment.”

Furthermore, the Iris tablets can be co-branded with the name of the educational institution who will be distributing it among their students.

Santosh Reddy, Director, Sarvahitha Educational Foundation and SR Educentre said, “Iris has supported us through these trying times to enable our students to attend online classes from the safety and comfort of their homes with completely managed and secure tablets.”

The 10-inch Iris etabs is for Rs 12,000 with a keyboard, toughened cover along with one year accidental and liquid damage protection support. Iris tablets can also be used with an electronic writing pen.

